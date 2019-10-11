While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 11

Thousands flee, dozens reported killed as Turkey pushes Syria assault

Turkey pounded Kurdish militia in north-east Syria for a second day on Thursday, forcing tens of thousands of people to flee and killing dozens, in a cross-border assault on US allies that has turned the Washington establishment against Donald Trump.

The Turkish offensive against the US-allied Syrian Democratic Forces, launched days after Trump pulled US troops out of the way, opens one of the biggest new fronts in years in an eight-year-old civil war that has drawn in global powers.

At least 23 fighters with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and six fighters with a Turkish-backed Syrian rebel group had been killed, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors Syria's eight-year-old war.

The International Rescue Committee said 64,000 people in Syria have fled since the campaign began. The towns of Ras al-Ain and Darbasiya, some 60km to the east, have been largely deserted as a result of the attack.

US, China resume high-level talks to end gruelling trade war

Top US and Chinese negotiators met on Thursday for the first time since late July to try to find a way out of a 15-month trade war as new irritants between the world's two largest economies threatened hopes for progress.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer greeted Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He on the steps of the USTR office before a meeting in which they will seek to narrow differences enough to avoid an escalation of tit-for-tat tariffs that have roiled financial markets and stoked fears of a global recession.

The mood surrounding the talks soured this week when the US government blacklisted 28 Chinese public security bureaus, technology and surveillance firms and imposed visa restrictions on Chinese officials over allegations of abuses of Muslim minorities in China.

Brexit deal can be done by Oct 31, Ireland says after ‘positive’ Johnson meeting

A Brexit deal could be clinched by the end of October to allow the United Kingdom to leave the European Union in an orderly fashion, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said after what he called a very positive meeting with Boris Johnson.

With just three weeks to go before the United Kingdom is due to leave the world’s biggest trading bloc, it remains unclear on what terms it will leave or indeed whether it will leave at all.

After Brexit descended into a public row between London and Brussels earlier this week, Johnson, the British prime minister, met Varadkar at Thornton Manor in Cheshire on Thursday in a last ditch bid to avert an acrimonious divorce or another delay.

Giuliani associates charged with funnelling foreign cash to pro-Trump group

Two foreign-born Florida businessmen who have helped President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani investigate political rival Joe Biden were arrested in a scheme to illegally funnel Russian money to a pro-Trump election committee and other US political candidates, prosecutors said on Thursday.

The arrest of Ukraine-born Lev Parnas and Belarus-born Igor Fruman at an airport outside Washington carrying one-way tickets to Vienna was the latest dramatic development in a political saga that threatens Trump’s presidency.

Prosecutors said Parnas and Fruman conspired to contribute foreign money including at least US$1 million from an unidentified Russian businessman to candidates for federal and state offices to buy influence.

US gymnast Simone Biles claims record fifth all-around world title

American Simone Biles became the first woman to win five all-around titles at the gymnastics world championships in Stuttgart on Thursday.

The victory represents Biles' 16th gold medal at the worlds as she added to her all-around world titles she won in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2018.

The 22-year-old Biles is now just one short of Belarusian Vitaly Scherbo's record haul of 23 medals - a milestone she could surpass by the end of the individual events at the championships this weekend.

