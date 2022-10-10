While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 10

SBS Transit driver dies after bus crashes into tree in Hougang
A 54-year-old bus driver died in a traffic accident in Hougang in the early hours of Sunday.
The police said they were alerted to the accident at 2.47am in Defu Avenue 1 towards Hougang Avenue 3.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force said its officers extricated the driver who was trapped in the seat and he was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.
22 dead, more than 50 missing in Venezuela landslide
A landslide in central Venezuela left at least 22 people dead and more than 50 missing after heavy rains caused a river to overflow, Vice-President Delcy Rodriguez said Sunday.
"We are seeing very significant damage here, human losses: so far, we have already found 22 dead, there are more than 52 people missing. We are working to find these people," Rodriguez told local media at the scene in the town of Las Tejerias.
AFP journalists saw houses and businesses destroyed and felled trees in the streets, which were covered with mud and debris.
Putin accuses Ukraine of orchestrating Crimea bridge blast; calls it terrorism
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday accused Ukraine of orchestrating the powerful blast that damaged a bridge linking Russia and Crimea, describing the explosion as an "act of terrorism".
"There is no doubt. This is an act of terrorism aimed at destroying critically important civilian infrastructure," Putin said in a video on the Kremlin's Telegram channel.
"This was devised, carried out and ordered by the Ukrainian special services," Putin said.
Fake heiress Anna Sorokin vows to fight deportation to Germany
Anna Sorokin, the young Russian-German woman who bilked wealthy New Yorkers while pretending to be an heiress herself, has said she would fight deportation to Germany after her recent release from prison.
The 31-year-old Sorokin, whose extraordinary story inspired a fictionalised series on Netflix and who has been a social-media phenomenon, was freed on bail late Friday and immediately placed under house arrest, with an ankle bracelet confining her to her modest Manhattan apartment.
She had spent the last year and a half in a detention center north of New York City operated by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, known as ICE, convicted of overstaying her tourist visa.
Football: Ronaldo nets 700th club goal of his career
Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 700th club goal of his career after coming off the bench to put Manchester United in front at Everton on Sunday.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been relegated to the bench for the majority of Erik ten Hag's time in charge at United, but made his entrance on the half-hour mark to replace the injured Anthony Martial.
It took Ronaldo just 14 minutes to net his first Premier League goal of the season as he latched onto Casemiro's pass before firing low past Jordan Pickford to make it 2-1 to the visitors.