While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 10

A landslide in central Venezuela left at least 22 people dead and more than 50 missing after heavy rains caused a river to overflow, Vice-President Delcy Rodriguez said Sunday.

"We are seeing very significant damage here, human losses: so far, we have already found 22 dead, there are more than 52 people missing. We are working to find these people," Rodriguez told local media at the scene in the town of Las Tejerias.

AFP journalists saw houses and businesses destroyed and felled trees in the streets, which were covered with mud and debris.

READ MORE HERE

Putin accuses Ukraine of orchestrating Crimea bridge blast; calls it terrorism