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While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 10, 2026

US President Donald Trump said on Oct 9 he’d had a “highly successful” discussion on diesel with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Trump says Russia to supply diesel to US and global market

President Donald Trump said on Oct 9 that Russia had agreed to immediately supply diesel to US and global markets, in an effort to lower fuel prices ahead of the US midterm elections - although analysts said the amounts would likely not reduce prices greatly.

The move comes as the price of diesel, used in agriculture, heating homes and trucking, is near a record high. The Nov 3 congressional elections will determine control of Congress.

Trump said on social media he had a “highly successful” discussion with President Vladimir Putin in which they agreed that Russia will immediately supply more than 300,000 metric tonnes of diesel to US and global markets.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticised Trump’s move. “Gifts to Putin will not bring peace or any benefit to the civilized world. Russia will ‘repay’ the diesel with further terror and perfidy,” he said on X.

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Powerful quake hits Panama, canal operations normal

PHOTO: EPA

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck near the southern coast of Panama on Oct 9 at a 12.6km depth, according to the US Geological Survey, damaging some buildings but without affecting the critical Panama Canal trade waterway.

In Panama, where earthquakes of this magnitude are rare, television images showed elderly residents reduced to tears in the streets as a series of weaker aftershocks rattled the country.

“We’re scared. It’s just the two of us old folks here. The house has cracked, and we’re afraid it could fall on us,” said Ricardo Brown, 74, speaking by phone from the Las Minas area in Herrera province in southern Panama, where he noted the quake damaged a number of homes.

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US imposes sanctions on International Criminal Court

US President Donald Trump’s administration imposed sanctions on the International Criminal Court on Oct 9, hours after one of its former judges won the Nobel Peace Prize, putting Washington on a diplomatic collision course with European allies.

The Trump administration has long been hostile to the court and has previously imposed sanctions on its prosecutors and judges.

The Oct 9 move would go much further, potentially punishing companies that provide services to the court itself.

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Prince Harry booed at English rugby match

Britain’s Prince Harry was booed by a section of the crowd as he watched Leicester play Gloucester in an English Prem rugby match on Oct 9.

Harry, who had a beer in his hand, has long been a keen rugby fan and was in attendance with Andrea Pinchen, the Leicester chief executive.

The prince was pictured on the big screen at Leicester’s Welford Road ground, but there were audible boos from spectators before TNT cameras cut away.

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Mercedes’ Wolff hits out at ‘brainless’ critics

PHOTO: EPA

The Singapore skies may be shrouded in unhealthy haze, but ahead of this weekend’s Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff made his feelings clear as he blasted “brainless” conspiracy theorists.

In a press conference at the main pit building on Oct 9, he hit back at suggestions that Mercedes have been favouring championship leader Kimi Antonelli over teammate George Russell.

There have been plenty of allegations online following the Bahrain GP in Malaysia, where Russell suffered a power-unit failure while running third with five laps to go.

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