While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 10

Joe Biden calls for Trump impeachment as US partisan fight deepens

US Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden called for the impeachment of his potential 2020 election foe Donald Trump for the first time on Wednesday, as a partisan fight over a congressional investigation of the Republican president deepened.

Biden, who is at the centre of a controversy over Trump’s dealings with Ukraine that led congressional Democrats to open an impeachment inquiry, had so far refrained from making an outright plea for impeachment.

“With his words and his actions, President Trump has indicted himself. By obstructing justice, refusing to reply with a congressional inquiry, he’s already convicted himself,” Biden said.

“In full view of the world and the American people, Donald Trump has violated his oath of office, betrayed this nation and committed impeachable acts.”

Civilians flee Syrian border towns as Turkish military kicks off offensive

Turkey launched a military operation against Kurdish fighters in north-east Syria on Wednesday just days after US troops pulled back from the area, with warplanes and artillery striking militia positions in several towns in the border region.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, announcing the start of the action, said the aim was to eliminate what he called a “terror corridor” on Turkey’s southern border, but European countries immediately called on Ankara to halt the operation.

Thousands of people fled the Syrian town of Ras al Ain towards Hasaka province, held by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. The Turkish air strikes had killed two civilians and wounded two others, the SDF said.

China irks India over Kashmir two days before summit

New Delhi reacted crossly Wednesday after Xi Jinping appeared again to back Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Kashmir, just two days before Indian premier Narendra Modi was due to host the Chinese president for an "informal summit".

Kashmir, divided between India and Pakistan since 1947, has been the spark for two wars between the nuclear-armed arch foes, and India's scrapping of the region's semi-autonomous status in August has further inflamed tensions.

Xi told Khan at talks in Beijing ahead of the Chinese leader's meeting with Modi in Chennai on Friday and Saturday that Beijing was paying close attention and that the facts are clear, the Xinhua state news agency reported.

Gunman livestreams shooting at synagogue in Germany, kills two

A gunman killed two people in a synagogue and a nearby kebab shop on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year, in an attack in the German city of Halle that he live-streamed on a video-gaming platform.

Before he began shooting on Wednesday, the attacker also broadcast an anti-Semitic manifesto online.

Several German media outlets said the perpetrator acted alone in the attacks, in which a woman was killed outside the synagogue and a man in the kebab shop. Police said they had detained one person.

Drinking more soda and juice tied to increased diabetes risk: Study

People who increase their consumption of sodas, juices and other sweet drinks over time are more likely than those who don't to develop diabetes, a US study suggests.

Researchers examined over two decades of data from more than 192,000 men and women who worked in nursing or other healthcare jobs. None of the participants had diabetes at the start of the study; by the end almost 12,000 people had developed the disease.

After accounting for how much people weighed and their overall eating patterns, researchers found that those who increased their total consumption of sugary drinks by a half serving a day over four years were 16% more likely to develop diabetes over the next four-year period.

