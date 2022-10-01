While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 1

North Korea fires ballistic missile, marking fourth in a week
North Korea fired unspecified ballistic missiles towards the east coast on Saturday, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said, marking Pyongyang’s fourth launch in a week as it ratchets up tension in the Korean peninsula.
The launch comes after the United States and South Korea held the Ulchi Freedom Shield, the biggest joint military drill in about five years, and follows US Vice-President Kamala Harris’ visit to South Korea this week.
Japan’s coast guard also reported at least two suspected ballistic missile tests by Pyongyang. NHK, citing a government source, said that a second missile had landed outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone.
North Korea fired missiles before and after Harris’ visit to South Korea, extending a record pace in weapons testing this year as it increases the threat of a credible nuclear power that can strike the United States and its allies.
Russia vetoes UN bid to condemn Ukraine annexations
Russia on Friday vetoed a Western bid at the UN Security Council to condemn its annexations of Ukrainian territory but found no other support, with China and India abstaining.
Russia’s veto was a certainty but Western powers hoped to show Moscow’s isolation in its war and will take the condemnation effort to the General Assembly, where every nation has a vote.
The United States pushed through a resolution hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow had taken over four areas of Ukraine which held Kremlin-organised referendums after the land was seized by Russia’s military.
Zelensky says Ukraine applying for Nato membership
President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that Ukraine is formally applying for fast-track membership of the Nato military alliance and that Kyiv is ready for talks with Moscow, but not with President Vladimir Putin.
The Ukrainian leader made his comments in a video which appeared intended as a forceful rebuttal to the Kremlin after Mr Putin held a ceremony in Moscow to proclaim four partially occupied Ukrainian regions as annexed Russian land.
“We are taking our decisive step by signing Ukraine’s application for accelerated accession to Nato,” Mr Zelensky said in a video on Telegram.
UK teen died after ‘negative effects of online content’
A 14-year-old British girl died from an act of self-harm while suffering from the “negative effects of online content”, a coroner said on Friday, in a case that has shone a spotlight on social media companies.
Molly Russell was “exposed to material that may have influenced her in a negative way and, in addition, what had started as a depression had become a more serious depressive illness,” Andrew Walker ruled at North London Coroner’s Court.
The teenager “died from an act of self-harm while suffering depression”, he said, but added it would not be “safe” to conclude it was suicide.
New Chelsea boss Potter calm despite sweeping overhaul
Graham Potter says he has no qualms about working in a rapidly changing environment at Chelsea as the new owners continue their sweeping overhaul of the Premier League giants.
The Englishman will oversee his first Premier League game since taking charge of the Blues at Crystal Palace on Saturday.
Todd Boehly's consortium completed a takeover of the Stamford Bridge club in May and have since embarked on a radical programme of change, on and off the pitch.