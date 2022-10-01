While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 1

North Korea fires ballistic missile, marking fourth in a week

North Korea fired unspecified ballistic missiles towards the east coast on Saturday, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said, marking Pyongyang’s fourth launch in a week as it ratchets up tension in the Korean peninsula.

The launch comes after the United States and South Korea held the Ulchi Freedom Shield, the biggest joint military drill in about five years, and follows US Vice-President Kamala Harris’ visit to South Korea this week.

Japan’s coast guard also reported at least two suspected ballistic missile tests by Pyongyang. NHK, citing a government source, said that a second missile had landed outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

North Korea fired missiles before and after Harris’ visit to South Korea, extending a record pace in weapons testing this year as it increases the threat of a credible nuclear power that can strike the United States and its allies.

