While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 1

Joe Biden blasts Trump as ‘national embarrassment’ over racist group row

Democrat Joe Biden branded election rival Donald Trump a “national embarrassment” on Wednesday for failing to explicitly denounce white supremacist groups, as the president moved to quell the storm sparked by his remarks on the debate stage.

The bitter adversaries returned to the campaign trail one day after their off-the-rails showdown in Cleveland made headlines less for the substance than for its unrestrained chaos.

The toxic shout fest – with Trump constantly interrupting and Biden launching personal attacks – even prompted the overseeing Commission on Presidential Debates to announce it would be imposing new measures to help moderators “maintain order” at the upcoming two debates.

After his assertive performance Biden launched a whistlestop train tour Wednesday through battleground states Ohio and Pennsylvania where he renewed his criticism of Trump.

'I like what I saw': US FAA chief Steve Dickson tests Boeing 737 Max

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Steve Dickson conducted a nearly two-hour evaluation flight at the controls of a Boeing 737 Max on Wednesday, a milestone for the jet to win approval to resume flying after two fatal crashes.

Dickson, a former military and commercial pilot, and other FAA and Boeing pilots landed shortly before 11am local time (2am on Thursday, Singapore time) at King County International Airport – also known as Boeing Field – in the Seattle area.

“I like what I saw on the flight,” Dickson told a news conference afterwards, but said he was not ready to give the jet a clean bill of health, with FAA reviews still ongoing.

Experts in Britain warn coronavirus is out of control

British health experts admitted on Wednesday that the coronavirus was out of control as case numbers and hospital admissions rise despite a slew of new restrictions on social gatherings.

"Things are definitely heading in the wrong direction," Britain's chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance told a government press conference, as a further 7,108 cases and 71 deaths were reported.

As England's chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, warned that hospitalisations and admissions to intensive care were also rising, Vallance added: "We don't have this under control at the moment."

Burned out by coronavirus, millions of US women want to quit work

One in four US working women is thinking about slowing their careers or quitting the workforce altogether because of Covid-19, research showed on Wednesday, a trend that could erase progress women have made in the ranks of business.

Women said they felt burned out, with many doing double duty on the job and at home due to the new coronavirus pandemic, in a survey by LeanIn.Org, a US-based women's rights group, and McKinsey & Company, a global consultancy.

Companies risk seeing an exodus of women from their top ranks, undoing years of female management gains, the groups said, after surveying 40,000 employees at 317 firms about women in the workforce and the impact of Covid-19.

Football: Bayern ride luck to win Super Cup and fifth title of year

Bayern Munich wasted a two-goal lead and needed a lucky 82nd- minute winner from Joshua Kimmich to beat Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in Germany's Super Cup on Wednesday and secure their fifth title of the year.

Midfielder Kimmich snatched the ball in midfield, played a one-two with Robert Lewandowski and had his shot blocked before the ball bounced back off his foot and into the net.

"It was not that easy especially in the second half. We led 2-0 but then made our own life difficult," said Bayern coach Hansi Flick, who took over in November and has enjoyed a sensational 10 months in charge.

