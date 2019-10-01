While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 1

US Democrats subpoena Trump lawyer Giuliani in impeachment probe

US House of Representatives Democrats investigating whether to impeach US President Donald Trump on Monday issued a subpoena to his lawyer Rudy Giuliani, seeking documents related to dealings with Ukraine by Oct 15.

The Democratic-led House Intelligence Committee issued the subpoena in consultation with two other House panels and said in a statement that Giuliani had acknowledged on television that he asked the government of Ukraine to "target" former Vice President Joe Biden.

Democrats have been moving quickly since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced last Tuesday that she was formerly launching an impeachment inquiry.

On Monday, Giuliani was asked to hand over documents related to Trump's effort to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymry Zelenskiy to investigate Biden, a top contender for the Democratic nomination to run against Trump as the Republican president seeks re-election in 2020.

North Korea blames US for failure to restart talks

North Korea blamed the United States on Monday for a failure to restart stalled talks, more than a year after US President Donald Trump’s first meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

North Korea said this month it was willing to restart talks in late September but Washington needed to adopt a fresh approach.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said last week that meetings in September were not possible, though he added that Washington is ready to meet and believes it is important.

Forever 21 founders borrowed daughters' funds as sales soured

As Forever 21's botched international expansion morphed into a money-loser, its owners turned to a funding source less likely to say no: their own children.

Founders Jin Sook and Do Won Chang borrowed US$5 million (S$6.9 million) in 2015 from the trusts for each of their adult daughters, Linda and Esther Chang, paying them 2 per cent interest.

Now the offspring are named as unsecured creditors of their parents' company in filings Monday with Forever 21's bankruptcy.

Aubameyang denies Manchester United morale-boosting win over Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's second-half strike, awarded by VAR, denied Manchester United a much-needed win to kickstart their season as Arsenal emerged from Old Trafford with a 1-1 draw on Monday.

Scott McTominay's stunning strike to give United the lead was a rare moment of quality in a poor first-half.

But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men could not hold out for all three points as Aubameyang's goal just before the hour mark was allowed to stand despite the Gabon international being initially flagged offside.

Netflix announces fourth season of hit show Stranger Things

Netflix announced Monday a fourth season of retro sci-fi show "Stranger Things," the site's most successful original production, as it bids to fend off intense competition from other streaming platforms.

The video subscription service added that it had entered into a multi-year deal with the hit series' creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, to work on unspecified film and series projects.

"Stranger Things," a nostalgic 1980s drama about a gang of suburban adolescents battling supernatural monsters, became an instant hit for Netflix when it was launched in 2016.

