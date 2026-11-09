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While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 9, 2026

Tech billionaire Elon Musk (left) and newly appointed White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller are likely to face congressional scrutiny when Democrats take control of Congress in January.

US Democrats plan probes of Musk, Miller, corporate America after midterm rout

Tech megabillionaire Elon Musk and President Donald Trump’s newly appointed White House chief of staff, Stephen Miller, and some large companies will likely be targets of congressional probes when Democrats take control of Congress in January, senior lawmakers said on Nov 8.

In television appearances, US Representative Robert Garcia of California and US Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, set to lead the House Oversight and Senate Banking committees, vowed aggressive oversight after their party’s sweeping midterm election victory.

Meanwhile, House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries indicated he and his fellow Democrats would back an impeachment of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Garcia, who is the ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, said investigations will focus on Musk’s involvement in the Department of Government Efficiency’s firing of federal workers in 2025, and Miller’s role in Trump’s hardline immigration crackdown.

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Nvidia opens probe after report of CEO Jensen Huang’s relationship with alleged Chinese spy

PHOTO: REUTERS

Nvidia said on Nov 8 it is initiating an independent investigation after a media report alleged CEO Jensen Huang had a close relationship with a Chinese businesswoman who passed information to Beijing.

In a message to Nvidia employees, Huang admitted to being unfaithful to his wife and took “full responsibility” for his actions.

The New York Times reported in October that the US authorities were investigating Alice Huang, a former executive of Singapore-based company Megaspeed, which buys AI chips from Nvidia.

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Hacked records show 400,000 Russians killed in war on Ukraine

PHOTO: AFP

Russia has recorded the deaths of about 400,000 of its people fighting in Ukraine since the full-scale invasion almost five years ago, according to confidential data held by the country’s statistics agency, Rosstat.

The information comes from more than 11 million death certificates with accompanying details such as residence, age and where people died. The data was obtained by the Belarusian pro-opposition group Cyber Partisans and the Ukrainian hacker operation Silent Crow. It was subsequently shared with Bloomberg News and a small group of other outlets.

Between Feb 24, 2022, and late August 2026, almost 392,700 death certificates in the data explicitly link the fatalities to the war, either via coding or freeform text fields mentioning terms such as “military operation,” “shelling” or “drones.”

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Lando Norris wins rain-hit Sao Paulo Grand Prix as Mercedes clinch teams’ title and double

PHOTO: REUTERS

Lando Norris picked his way through the rainstorms on Nov 8 to claim a second consecutive victory for McLaren in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix as Mercedes clinched the constructors’ championship and a famous title double.

The 26-year-old outgoing 2025 world champion came home 14.6 seconds clear of Red Bull’s four-time champion Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar to record his 14th career victory and the 50th podium.

Verstappen started from 21st on the grid and delivered another bravura drive while George Russell finished fourth, after starting fifth and spinning in the pitlane, for Mercedes ahead of teammate Kimi Antonelli, who finished fifth, seven days after becoming the youngest champion.

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Manchester United salvage 4-4 Aston Villa draw to give Michael Carrick hope

PHOTO: REUTERS

Manchester United twice came from two goals down to salvage a remarkable 4-4 draw against Aston Villa on Nov 8 and potentially save manager Michael Carrick’s job.

Goals in stoppage time from Joshua Zirkzee and Patrick Dorgu rescued a point, but United will spend a two-week international break in the relegation zone.

Carrick’s men conceded twice inside the opening four minutes as Alysson and Nicolas Jackson punished errors from goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

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