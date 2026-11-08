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While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 8, 2026

A woman receiving help at the scene of a mass shooting in the historic city of Krakow, Poland, on Nov 7.

Gunman kills six in historic centre of Poland’s Krakow

Six people were killed and a dozen others wounded on Nov 7 when a gunman opened fire in the landmark historic centre of Poland’s second city of Krakow, in the country’s deadliest shooting in decades.

The man - a Polish citizen - drove a car onto Krakow‘s main market square and began shooting at random people, said police. Officers shot a suspect who is now in custody, they added.

“The death toll now stands at six: four women and two men,” the police said on X.

A dozen others - including police officers - were wounded.

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Clashes in Paris after new French protests

PHOTO: REUTERS

Thousands of people protested across France on Nov 7, in a new show of anger against the government, with clashes erupting between police and some protesters in Paris despite a lower turnout than on previous weeks.

The protests marked the fourth consecutive weekend of demonstrations against the rising cost of living which have erupted as the country heads to presidential elections in five months’ time where the far right sees its best chance yet to win power.

A total of 146,000 people took part in demonstrations across France on Nov 7, including 46,000 in Paris, the interior ministry said.

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Singapore-based man shot dead by neighbour in India

PHOTO: PARAMJITH DHANKHAR/LINKEDIN

A man who returned from Singapore to attend his nephew’s wedding was allegedly shot dead by a neighbour following an argument over parking in Faridabad, in the Indian state of Haryana, on the night of Nov 6, the police said.

The victim, identified as Paramjit Dhankar, had arrived in India just two days before the Nov 6 shooting. His nephew’s wedding was scheduled for Nov 24.

The police said the accused, Mohan alias Monu Sharma, allegedly fired 15 to 16 rounds from a licensed pistol, with eight to nine bullets reportedly striking Dhankar.

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US military looks to constrain Iran on land, in Caspian Sea

PHOTO: REUTERS

Building on a months-long naval blockade on Iran, the US military said on Nov 7 it is launching a task force to help crack down on Tehran’s movement of advanced weapons and other sanctioned material over its land borders and through the Caspian Sea.

Task Force Iron Gate, which was first reported by Reuters, will be based in Tampa, Florida, and will coordinate with other US government agencies.

Beyond movement of weapons, it will also focus on halting the flow of dual-use technologies used by Iran and stemming what Washington calls illegal revenue streams.

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World No.1 Rybakina withdraws from WTA Finals

PHOTO: REUTERS

World number one Elena Rybakina withdrew from the WTA Finals at Indian Wells on Nov 7 with an unspecified medical issue.

Defending champion Rybakina said in a statement that she was “not physically ready to compete” in the traditional season-ender, which starts on Nov 8, and would focus on resting and recovering for her 2027 campaign.

“I am really sad to inform all my fans and supporters that I unfortunately have to withdraw from the WTA Finals this year,” Rybakina said in a statement.

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