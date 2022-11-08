While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 8

More than 42 million people have cast early ballots in US midterm vote

More than 42 million Americans have cast early ballots ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections, surpassing the numbers from 2018, the US Elections Project said Monday.

Americans will go to the polls on Tuesday to elect 435 members of the House of Representatives, one-third of the Senate and a host of state and local posts.

Most of the 50 US states allow voters to cast ballots early, either in-person or by mail, a practice which became widespread during the 2020 presidential election, which was held at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the US Elections Project, as of Monday there have been more than 19.3 million early votes cast in-person and 22.7 million by mail for a total of 42.03 million. It said 39.1 million people had voted by the same point in the 2018 midterms.

