While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 8

Biden beats Trump to be next US President, says time for America to unite

Democratic candidate Joe Biden has been elected as the next President of the United States, according to calls from US media outlets on Saturday.

He was projected the winner of the presidential election after he was declared the winner of the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Nevada, netting him 20 and 6 electoral votes respectively, bringing his total to 279 - more than the 270 needed to win the White House.

California senator Kamala Harris will be the next Vice-President, making history as the first Black woman and the first person of South Asian descent to hold the nation’s second-highest office.

“I am honoured and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice-President-elect Harris,” Mr Biden, who served as senator for Delaware from 1973 to 2009 and as vice-president from 2009 to 2016 under president Barack Obama, said in a statement on Saturday.

Trump defeat leaves chastened White House wondering what’s next

President Donald Trump’s aides described a leadership vacuum in the White House on Saturday after he lost re-election and internal finger-pointing began, even as his associates wondered how he would grapple with defeat.

The race was called while Trump was at his golf course in northern Virginia. Many of his exhausted aides had headed home for the weekend, to rest and to escape the latest coronavirus outbreak sweeping the West Wing.

Outside the White House, a jubilant crowd of Joe Biden supporters from across the Washington region gathered to celebrate on what the city has named Black Lives Matters Plaza. The halls of the White House itself were largely empty.

France coronavirus death toll tops 40,000, say health authorities

The number of people in France who have died from coronavirus topped the 40,000 mark on Saturday after 306 new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours, the health authorities said.

According to Public Health France (SpF), the overall death toll in France since the start of the pandemic now stands at 40,169.

The daily number of new infections was not immediately available, after it surpassed 60,000 but the day before, marking a sharp acceleration in cases.

Football: Chelsea's new guard click to rout Sheffield

Frank Lampard believes Chelsea are beginning to bear the fruits from a summer of heavy investment in the transfer market after a 4-1 win over Sheffield United moved them up to third in the Premier League.

Despite a £220 million (S$390 million) transfer splurge, the Blues did not hit the ground running as they won just two of their opening six league games of the season.

However, they have now won four in a row in all competitions with three of the new signings, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Timo Werner on the scoresheet on Saturday, while another Hakim Ziyech won man-of-the-match for two assists.

Tennis: Zverev beats Nadal to reach Paris Masters final

Alexander Zverev produced a brilliant display on Saturday to end Rafael Nadal's hopes of a first Paris Masters title and set up a final against Daniil Medvedev.

The German fourth seed dominated Nadal at Bercy Arena to win their semi-final 6-4, 7-5 and claim his second straight victory over the 20-time Grand Slam champion after also taking their clash at last year's ATP Tour Finals.

"I'm extremely happy, how the season continued for me after the break has been pretty good," Zverev told Amazon Prime Sport.

