While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 8

Blasted by Trump over Russia probe, Jeff Sessions fired as attorney-general

US Attorney-General Jeff Sessions was fired on Wednesday after receiving unrelenting criticism from President Donald Trump for recusing himself from an investigation into Russia’s role in the 2016 presidential race.

In a step that could have implications for the investigation led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Trump replaced Sessions with Matthew Whitaker, who will be acting attorney-general. He had been Sessions’ chief of staff.

The top Democrat in the US Senate immediately called on Whitaker to recuse himself from the Mueller probe.

Trump announced Sessions’ departure on Twitter and thanked him for his service. Sessions said in a letter to Trump that he had resigned at the president’s request.

Trump clashes with 'rude, terrible' CNN reporter Jim Acosta

A visibly angry President Donald Trump branded CNN's White House correspondent Jim Acosta a "rude, terrible person" and an "enemy of the people" in a testy exchange on national television on Wednesday the day after America's midterm elections.

Trump laid into the CNN star - the latest in a long history of testy exchanges between the pair - after Acosta refused Trump's orders to sit down and give up the microphone during a press conference.

Trump appeared ready to walk out as Acosta clung to the microphone and persisted with questions about the president's views on a caravan of Central American migrants making its way to the US border.

Woman who spent £16m at Harrods faces extradition hearing

A woman targeted by Britain's first Unexplained Wealth Order, who spent £16 million (S$28 million) in department store Harrods, will appear in court on Thursday as she fights an extradition request by Azerbaijan, prosectors said on Wednesday.

Zamira Hajiyeva was arrested in London last week after an extradition request from Baku, where she faces two charges of embezzlement.

Hajiyev's husband Jahangir was jailed in 2016 for embezzling money from the International Bank of Azerbaijan, where he was chairman.

Egyptian king or dwarf? Statue of Liverpool footballer Mohamed Salah mocked online

A statue of Liverpool footballer Mohamed Salah has been met with derision online since going on display in his native Egypt, with many comparing it to an infamous bronze bust of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The statue was unveiled with pomp and ceremony at the World Youth Forum in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh in the presence of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

With large ears poking out from under a huge Afro hairstyle, Salah is captured in the pose of his now iconic goal celebration.

Excited Spice Girls say reunion tour will feel strange without 'Posh'

British pop band the Spice Girls joked on Wednesday about their plans for a new album after announcing they would reunite for a UK tour next year but said it would feel strange performing without "Posh Spice" Victoria Beckham.

Fashion designer Beckham posted on Instagram on Monday that she wouldn't join the other four Spice Girls on stage again, but wished Geri Horner (Ginger Spice), Melanie Brown (Scary Spice), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) and Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) well for their six-date tour next year.

"She's very excited for us... It's going to be strange, you know, because none of us can watch the Spice Girls on stage but she will be able to," Chisholm said of Beckham during an interview for Heart Radio.

