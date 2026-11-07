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While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 7, 2026

Trusted Trump aide Stephen Miller has been made White House chief of staff in the wake of shattering Republican losses in the US midterm elections.

Trump elevates hardliner Stephen Miller as chief of staff

US President Donald Trump named trusted aide Stephen Miller as his chief of staff on Nov 6, giving the architect of some of his toughest domestic policies one of the most powerful jobs in Washington after Republicans lost control of Congress.

Miller, who will replace Susie Wiles, assumes the role as the president prepares to confront a Democratic-led House of Representatives and Senate and a wave of congressional investigations into his administration.

A longtime proponent of expansive presidential authority, Miller takes over at a moment when the Republican Party’s defeat in the Nov 3 midterm elections could leave Trump more reliant on executive power to advance his domestic agenda.

Trump said the change would take effect on Nov 9.

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Meghan’s father charged over child sex abuse photos

PHOTO: AFP

Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Britain’s Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, was arrested on Nov 6 on a charge of possessing child sexual abuse material, including photographs of himself with naked underage girls, found in rented storage units in California.

FBI director Kash Patel said the 82-year-old father-in-law of Prince Harry was taken into custody by federal agents in Florida, where according to the Daily Mail the elder Markle, who uses a wheelchair, was a nursing home patient.

If convicted, Markle could face up to 20 years in prison, the US Justice Department said.

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Europe rebuffs US drive for new ‘security architecture’

PHOTO: AFP

Europe pushed back on Nov 6 on any US efforts to rewrite the continent’s “security architecture” as part of a potential agreement with Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump on Nov 5 predicted a “very big” deal with Moscow involving not only Ukraine but “all of Europe”, in remarks likely to fuel fresh fears of a pivot towards the Kremlin.

At the same time, his envoy and son-in-law Jared Kushner said Washington was working on “a broader European security architecture” ahead of mediating talks next week between Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi.

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Najib pays $15.7m fine, but road home hits roadblock

PHOTO: BERNAMA

Former prime minister Najib Razak must remain in prison despite a court order allowing him to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest following payment of a RM50 million (S$15.7 million) fine, Malaysia’s Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) has said.

The AGC suspended the house arrest temporarily on Nov 6, the same day that Najib’s fine was paid and a High Court order was issued directing his release into house arrest.

Najib’s lawyers have protested against the AGC’s move, saying every condition set by the King in his pardon had been met and that there was no lawful reason for their client to remain in prison. They demanded that Najib be released immediately into house arrest, in a statement.

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Polar vortex weakening early, scientists say

PHOTO: EPA

Meteorologists said Nov 6 they were observing a “unique” early disruption of the polar vortex phenomenon, bringing uncertain consequences for weather in the Northern Hemisphere this winter.

The polar vortex is a vast region of cold, low-pressure air that normally circulates high above the Arctic. During an El Nino year, which 2026 is, the vortex generally weakens towards the end of winter, releasing bitterly cold winds across Europe and North America around January to March time.

But scientists say they are witnessing a weakening in early November, when temperatures are milder.

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