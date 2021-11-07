While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 7

US court suspends Biden's Covid-19 vaccine mandate for businesses

A US court issued a stay on Saturday, freezing the Biden administration's efforts to require workers at US companies with at least 100 employees be vaccinated against Covid-19 or be tested weekly.

It cited "grave statutory and constitutional" issues with the rule.

Numerous Republican-led states had filed legal challenges against the new rule, set to take effect on Jan 4.

An average of about 1,100 Americans are dying daily from Covid-19, most of them unvaccinated. Covid-19 has killed roughly 750,000 people in the United States.

At least 99 killed in fuel tanker blast in Sierra Leone capital

At least 99 people were killed and more than 100 injured in the capital of Sierra Leone, when a fuel tanker exploded following a collision.

Emergency crews worked to clear the scene on Saturday in Freetown’s eastern suburb of Wellington where a burnt body and the blackened shells of cars and motorbikes blocked the road following the crash, a Reuters reporter said.

The wounded were treated in hospitals and clinics across the capital, deputy health minister Amara Jambai told Reuters.

Musk asks followers whether he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock

Tesla chief executive officer Elon Musk on Saturday asked his 62.5 million followers on Twitter in a poll if he should sell 10 per cent of his Tesla stock.

“Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock,” Musk wrote in a tweet referring to a “billionaires’ tax” proposed by Democrats in the US Senate.

Musk tweeted that he will abide by the results of the poll, whichever way it goes.

Solskjaer denies he is on borrowed time despite City defeat

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he does not feel as though he is on borrowed time despite a chastening 2-0 defeat by Manchester City on Saturday.

Eric Bailly's own goal and Bernardo Silva's strike on the stroke of half-time proved the difference at Old Trafford but there was a huge gulf in quality between the teams.

United, who have lost three of their past four Premier League games, had less than 33 per cent possession and just one shot on target.

Bottas, Hamilton 'shocked' by Mexico GP front row lockout

Valtteri Bottas claimed pole position for the Mexico Grand Prix on Saturday with "shocked" world champion Lewis Hamilton next to him in a Mercedes front-row lockout.

Championship leader Max Verstappen, who has a 12-point edge over Hamilton in the title race with five events left, was third fastest.

The other Red Bull driver Sergio Perez was fourth in front of his home fans in Mexico City.

