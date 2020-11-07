While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 7

Biden on track to win; Trump says US election is not over yet

Three days after election day on Nov 3, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden moved into the lead in the crucial battleground states of Pennsylvania and Georgia on Friday, putting him on track to win the presidency and potentially cutting off President Donald Trump’s remaining paths to victory.

Mr Trump was trailing in all the outstanding swing states that have not been called except for North Carolina, which Mr Biden does not need to reach the 270 electoral votes required to win the election.

The Trump campaign did not take the news lying down, releasing a statement shortly afterwards that rejected the numbers and repeated the claim that Mr Trump would be re-elected.

“This election is not over,” said campaign lawyer Matt Morgan. “The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final.”

Twitter flags 'president-elect Biden' posts as premature

Twitter on Friday flagged as premature posts referring to Joe Biden as "president-elect," as the vote count continued in the knife-edge US election with the Democrat leading Donald Trump in several key states.

Tweets referring to the former vice-president with the victor's title and his running mate Kamala Harris as "vice president-elect" were tagged with messages saying counts were not yet final.

"Official sources may not have called the race when this was tweeted," read a message below a post from Democratic Coalition co-founder and podcaster Scott Dworkin using the two titles for Biden and Harris.

Rolls-Royce UK staff strike over possible move to Singapore

Staff at a factory in north-west England run by engines maker Rolls-Royce on Friday began a three-week strike over the possible relocation of operations to Singapore, the British aerospace giant confirmed.

The industrial action at the facility, in the town of Barnoldswick, Lancashire, is scheduled to last until Nov 27, the Unite trade union said separately.

The facility employs 550 staff but 350 roles are at risk should Rolls-Royce move its fan blade activities to Asia.

Tennis: Djokovic equals Sampras’ year-end world number one record

Novak Djokovic on Friday emulated childhood hero Pete Sampras by claiming the year-end world number one ranking for the sixth time.

Djokovic, 33, was confirmed in the position after Rafael Nadal, the only man who could deny him top spot, opted not to play in the Sofia event next week.

Djokovic was also a season-ending world number one in 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2018.

Depp out of Fantastic Beasts after losing 'wife beater' case

Johnny Depp on Friday was forced out of the “Fantastic Beasts” movie franchise days after losing a libel case in Britain against a tabloid that branded him a “wife beater.”

The A-list actor, writing on Instagram, said that AT&T’s Warner Bros movie studio had asked him to leave his role as villain Gellert Grindelwald.

“I have respected and agreed to that request,” he said.

