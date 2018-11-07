While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 7

Americans head to the polls in first major test for Trump

Americans voted across the country in midterm elections seen as a crucial referendum on President Donald Trump - and a chance for the Democratic Party to recover seats in Congress and find some traction again after being outplayed in 2016.

Mr Trump is not on the ballot. But 35 Senate seats, all 435 House seats, 36 gubernatorial positions, and hundreds of other state- and local-level positions are up for grabs in what is seen as a particularly consequential election, already drawing a record turnout in early voting.

The opposition Democratic Party, buoyed by a high early voter turnout including many first-time voters, is favoured to claw back seats in the House, where it needs to flip 23 to gain a majority and position it to act as a check on the president.

The Republican Party is expected to retain its majority in the Senate. But several critical state governor positions may go to the Democrats.

France arrests six over plot to attack Macron, says official

French police on Tuesday arrested five men and a woman, all from the radical far right, suspected of plotting to attack French President Emmanuel Macron, an official close to the investigation said.

The source said France's domestic spy agency ordered the raids in three different regions after obtaining intelligence that raised suspicion of an "imprecise and loosely-formed" plan for "violent action" against the president.

Police sources said the six were members of the radical far right in France.

British police arrest six men over burning of Grenfell Tower effigy

British police have arrested six men after a video was posted on the Internet that showed men mocking the deadly Grenfell Tower blaze by burning an effigy of the building as part of Guy Fawkes' Night celebrations.

The video which appeared on social media showed a cardboard model of the tower with cut outs of residents in the windows being set alight on a bonfire while those watching laughed and made jokes.

Grenfell Tower, a social housing block that was home to a close-knit, ethnically diverse community, was engulfed by flames in the middle of the night of June 14, 2017, killing 71 people in the country's deadliest domestic fire since World War II.

Football: Red Star shock Liverpool for first Champions League win in 26 years

Liverpool face the threat of crashing out at the Champions League group stage after a shock 2-0 defeat to Red Star Belgrade in the Serbian capital on Tuesday.

Milan Pavkov scored twice in seven first-half minutes to hand Red Star their first Champions League victory in 26 years.

Liverpool still lead Group C but could fall behind Napoli or Paris Saint-Germain, who meet in Italy later on Tuesday, and face both those sides in their final two group games.

Rihanna sends letter so Trump stops playing her songs at his 'tragic rallies'

Rihanna has made it official. The singer, who tweeted on Sunday that she didn't want her music associated with US President Donald Trump's "tragic rallies", has had her people deliver a cease-and-desist letter to Trump HQ.

The pop star and makeup guru first learned that her recordings, specifically her 2007 hit Don't Stop The Music, were playing at a Trump rally in Tennessee from The Washington Post's Philip Rucker.

Rucker, who was on the ground on Sunday, tweeted about the scene: "Currently, Rihanna's Don't Stop The Music is blaring in Chattanooga as aides toss free Trump T-shirts into the crowd, like a ball game. Everyone's loving it." Rihanna saw that tweet and replied: "Not for much longer."

