While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 6

Obama warns of ‘dangerous’ US climate ahead of midterms
Former president Barack Obama warned about divisions fuelling a “dangerous climate” in US politics as he stumped for Democratic candidates on Saturday, three days ahead of midterm elections that will determine control of Congress.
The biggest names in Democratic and Republican politics – Mr Obama, President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump – are in Pennsylvania on Saturday hoping to tip the balance in a pivotal midterm US Senate race between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz.
Speaking to supporters in downtown Pittsburgh, Mr Obama said the politically motivated attack on Democratic House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, was a product of hateful rhetoric.
“This habit we have of demonising political opponents, of saying crazy stuff, it creates a dangerous climate,” Mr Obama said, without referencing Republicans directly. “You’ve got politicians who work not to bring people together but to stir up division and to make us angry and afraid of one another just for their own advantage.”
Attackers shoot judge who sentenced foreigners to death
Ukrainian attackers shot and seriously injured a judge in an eastern Russian-controlled region of Ukraine who sentenced three foreigners to death in June, a pro-Moscow official said on Saturday.
Mr Denis Pushilin, the administrator of Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine’s Donetsk region, said Mr Alexander Nikulin had been injured late on Friday in the town of Vuhlehirsk to the north east of the city of Donetsk.
In June, Mr Nikulin passed death sentences on two Britons and a Moroccan who were captured while fighting for Ukraine, ruling they had tried to overthrow local authorities.
Twitter rolls out $11 subscriptions offering verification
Twitter has started giving users who sign up for US$8 (SS11) a month a verified check mark, days after owner Elon Musk floated the idea of a new verification system.
“Power to the people,” Twitter said in the version notes for its latest update that was released on Saturday.
“Your account will get a blue checkmark, just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow.”
Haaland saves the day as City move to top of EPL
Manchester City, despite playing with just 10 men, moved to the top of the Premier League on Saturday after their last-gasp 2-1 victory over Fulham at the Etihad Stadium.
Erling Haaland was yet again the hero for his team as he converted a penalty deep into stoppage time to clinch all three points.
Pep Guardiola’s men have 32 points, one ahead of Arsenal, who travel to Stamford Bridge on Sunday to take on Chelsea.
Singer Aaron Carter dead at 34: TMZ
Aaron Carter, the American singer who soared to fame at the turn of the millennium with his hit album Aaron’s Party (Come Get It), died on Saturday, TMZ said. He was 34 years old.
The entertainment outlet reported that the brother of Backstreet Boy Nick Carter was found dead in a bathtub at his residence in Lancaster, California.
A police spokesman told AFP that officers responded to Carter’s home at 10.58am and found a deceased body, but were not yet able to publicly identify the person.