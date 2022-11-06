While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 6

Obama warns of ‘dangerous’ US climate ahead of midterms

Former president Barack Obama warned about divisions fuelling a “dangerous climate” in US politics as he stumped for Democratic candidates on Saturday, three days ahead of midterm elections that will determine control of Congress.

The biggest names in Democratic and Republican politics – Mr Obama, President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump – are in Pennsylvania on Saturday hoping to tip the balance in a pivotal midterm US Senate race between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz.

Speaking to supporters in downtown Pittsburgh, Mr Obama said the politically motivated attack on Democratic House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, was a product of hateful rhetoric.

“This habit we have of demonising political opponents, of saying crazy stuff, it creates a dangerous climate,” Mr Obama said, without referencing Republicans directly. “You’ve got politicians who work not to bring people together but to stir up division and to make us angry and afraid of one another just for their own advantage.”

