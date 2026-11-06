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While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 6, 2026

US President Donald Trump has stood by Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth (left) so far, following the Republicans’ loss of Congress, insisting that “he’s doing a very good job”.

Pressure mounts on US defence chief after midterm rout

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth is under growing pressure, with victorious Democrats planning to target him in Congress and Republicans blaming the Iran war he championed for their election losses.

Hegseth, a former Fox News co-host and National Guard officer, has survived repeated scandals since taking office in early 2025, but his time may be running out.

President Donald Trump has stood by Hegseth so far, insisting that “he’s doing a very good job” when asked whether he was going to replace the Pentagon chief.

But Trump and Vice-President J.D. Vance have both blamed the Iran war – in which Hegseth is a key advocate and spokesman – for recent midterm election losses.

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Tankers hit in Strait of Hormuz, as Iran keeps up pressure

PHOTO: REUTERS

Iran reported three more tankers had been damaged in the Strait of Hormuz on Nov 5, making clear that shipping would remain in peril as long as the war in the Gulf is unresolved, now that US voters have punished President Donald Trump for waging it.

The electoral rout that cost Trump’s Republicans control of Congress has prompted a stark reassessment of the conflict’s political cost in Washington, led by Vice-President J.D. Vance, who said in a long social media post on Nov 4 that the war was to blame for his party’s defeat.

In a mocking reply on Nov 5, Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf - Vance’s opposite number at previous peace talks - accused Vance of letting Trump double down like a “losing gambler” by planning more US strikes.

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Threats to two airports signed ‘fighters of the Male State’

PHOTO: AFP

E-mails sent to the Rome and Sofia airports during a series of hoax bomb alerts across Europe on Nov 5 were signed “the fighters of the Male State”, according to the text seen by AFP and the company operating Rome airport.

There is a far-right movement in Russia called the Male State, but AFP could not confirm that they were actually behind the message.

“We, the fighters of the Male State, will make history with our actions today,” said the message to Sofia airport.

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Nasdaq posts biggest daily drop in 19 months over AI fears

PHOTO: REUTERS

The Nasdaq Composite ended sharply lower on Nov 5, notching its deepest one-day drop in 19 months and confirming it was in a correction, as chipmakers sank on fears of tougher AI regulation after Democrats won control of the US Congress.

Democratic wins on Nov 3, including in states where opposition to new data centres has mounted, fuelled concerns that tighter regulation could slow the AI infrastructure buildout that has helped lift stocks to record highs this year.

Nvidia dropped over 9%, while the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index plunged over 12%.

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Brand found guilty by UK court of rape, sexual assaults

PHOTO: AFP

Comedian Russell Brand, once one of Britain’s most high-profile broadcasters and star of several Hollywood movies, faces a lengthy jail term after being convicted in a London court on Nov 5 of raping a woman and sexually assaulting three more.

Prosecutors said Brand, the former husband of US pop singer Katy Perry, was obsessed with sex and used women to satisfy his own desires. One victim said he treated her “like an animal”.

Funny and charming when he wanted to be, but also ruthless, calculating and manipulative, the 51-year-old, who starred in Get Him to the Greek and Arthur, was interested only in getting what he wanted from women, lead prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones told jurors at Southwark Crown Court.

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