While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 6

US sets goal to drive down cost of removing CO2 from atmosphere

US President Joe Biden's administration on Friday set a goal for driving down the cost of removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, as part of a US plan to decarbonise the economy by 2050.

The Department of Energy's Carbon Negative Earthshot seeks to slash the cost of carbon removal to US$100 (S$130) a tonne by the end of the decade, either through Direct Air Capture or helping forests and other natural systems capture and store the gas.

It is the department's third "Earthshot", meant to help achieve Biden's climate goals, by driving innovations in the toughest technologies to crack.

"We have already poisoned the atmosphere, we have to repair and heal the Earth and the only way to do that is to remove carbon dioxide permanently," Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said at the COP26 UN climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland.

READ MORE HERE

Baby handed to US soldiers in chaos of Afghanistan airlift still missing

It was a split second decision. Mirza Ali Ahmadi and his wife Suraya found themselves and their five children on Aug 19 in a chaotic crowd outside the gates of the Kabul airport in Afghanistan when a US soldier, from over the tall fence, asked if they needed help.

Fearing their two-month old baby Sohail would get crushed in the melee, they handed him to the soldier, thinking they would soon get to the entrance, which was only about 5m away.

But at that moment, Mirza Ali said, the Taliban - which had swiftly taken over the country as US troops withdrew - began pushing back hundreds of hopeful evacuees. It took the rest of the family more than a half hour to get to the other side of the airport fence. Once they were inside, Sohail was nowhere to be found.

READ MORE HERE

Body donated to science in the US was dissected for paying audience

The blurred video showed a cadaver on a table in a hotel ballroom. A man stood over the body, addressing an audience that had paid to watch the dissection of a corpse. Some people snapped on gloves and hovered, peering and touching.

This was the body of David Saunders, a 98-year-old Louisiana man. It was not, his wife said, what she intended when she donated his body for medical research after he died of Covid-19 in August.

"My impression, it was strictly for medical science, not that his body would be put on display," said Saunders' wife, Elsie Saunders.

READ MORE HERE

Tennis: Osaka 'back' on court two months after tearful exit

Naomi Osaka said on Friday on social media she is "back" on the tennis court after making a tearful US Open exit two months ago declaring she was taking a break.

The four-time Grand Slam champion from Japan tweeted two photos with her holding a racquet on a court, one of them showing her wearing workout apparel.

"Kinda rusty but feels good to be back," Osaka tweeted with the photos.

READ MORE HERE

Keep photos of our kids out of media, actor George Clooney pleads

George Clooney has appealed to news outlets to keep his children's faces out of the press, saying he fears that public photos would put their lives in jeopardy.

Clooney, who has four-year-old twins with his human rights lawyer wife Amal Clooney, said in an open letter to the media he accepted that "oftentimes intrusive photos" were part of the price he had to pay for being a celebrity.

He said his wife's job, which involves working against extremist groups, meant the couple had to take precautions to keep the family safe.

READ MORE HERE