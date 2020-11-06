While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 6

Biden urges patience, Trump mounts legal bids as counting continues

Democratic candidate Joe Biden urged patience on Thursday afternoon, as vote counting continued in key battleground states where he was leading or eating into President Donald Trump's lead.

"Each ballot must be counted, and that's what we're going to see," Mr Biden said from his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

"Democracy is sometimes messy. It sometimes requires a little patience as well. But that patience has been rewarded now for more than 240 years with a system of governance that's been the envy of the world," he added.

The battleground states of Georgia, Pennsylvania and Nevada currently hold the key to the presidential election.

Facebook removes pro-Trump group over false US election claims

Facebook on Thursday said it had taken down a rapidly growing group where supporters of US President Donald Trump posted misinformation, violent rhetoric and organised protests against the baseless claim that Democrats were stealing the election.

The group had ballooned to more than 365,000 members in one day.

On Thursday afternoon, the “Stop the Steal” group, which called for “boots on the ground to protect the integrity of the vote,” was adding 1,000 new members every 10 seconds.

Denmark slaps curbs on 280,000 people to fight coronavirus mutation

Denmark announced special restrictions for more than 280,000 people in the north-west of the country on Thursday after a mutated version of the new coronavirus linked to mink farms was found in humans.

Copenhagen warned that the mutation could threaten the effectiveness of any future vaccine.

“From tonight, citizens in seven areas of north Jutland are strongly encouraged to stay in their area to prevent the spread of infection,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told a news conference.

Formula One: Saudi Arabia to host grand prix for the first time in 2021

Saudi Arabia will host a Formula One grand prix for the first time next year with a night race on the streets of the country’s second city Jeddah, the sport and organisers announced on Thursday.

The November race – along Jeddah’s corniche facing the Red Sea – will be the third in the Middle East with Bahrain and Abu Dhabi, subject to confirmation of a 2021 calendar that has yet to be published.

Formula One’s current season has been restricted by the Covid-19 pandemic to 17 races in Europe and the Middle East but the sport is hoping for a fuller season in 2021, possibly even a record 23 races.

Football: Kane scores 200th goal for Spurs in Europa League win

Harry Kane became the third Tottenham Hotspur player to score 200 goals for the club as he poached the opener in his side’s comfortable 3-1 victory away to Bulgarian side Ludogorets in Europa League Group J on Thursday.

The England striker headed Tottenham in front after 13 minutes and then set up Lucas Moura to double the lead before the break.

Kane was rested for the second half and Claudiu Keseru halved the deficit with a goal for the hosts four minutes after the interval but Giovani Lo Celso restored Tottenham’s two-goal cushion as Tottenham joined Royal Antwerp on six points.

