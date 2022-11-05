While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 5

Twitter sacks half of staff as Musk launches overhaul

Twitter sacked half of its 7,500-strong staff on Friday as new owner Elon Musk launched his major overhaul of the troubled company just a week after his blockbuster takeover.

An internal document seen by AFP said “roughly 50 per cent” of employees were impacted and would be denied access to company computers and email on an immediate basis.

Workers around the world were shown the door and took to Twitter to vent their frustration or disbelief and say good-bye to one Silicon Valley’s most iconic companies.

“Woke up to the news that my time working at Twitter has come to an end. I am heartbroken. I am in denial,” said Ms Michele Austin, Twitter’s director of public policy for the US and Canada.

