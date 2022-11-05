While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 5

Twitter sacks half of staff as Musk launches overhaul
Twitter sacked half of its 7,500-strong staff on Friday as new owner Elon Musk launched his major overhaul of the troubled company just a week after his blockbuster takeover.
An internal document seen by AFP said “roughly 50 per cent” of employees were impacted and would be denied access to company computers and email on an immediate basis.
Workers around the world were shown the door and took to Twitter to vent their frustration or disbelief and say good-bye to one Silicon Valley’s most iconic companies.
“Woke up to the news that my time working at Twitter has come to an end. I am heartbroken. I am in denial,” said Ms Michele Austin, Twitter’s director of public policy for the US and Canada.
Boeing’s $20b Indonesia jet deal stalls over financing
Boeing’s proposed sale of 36 new F-15 fighter jets and equipment to Indonesia has hit a snag over financing, according to people familiar with the matter.
Executives from the US plane-maker flew to Jakarta this week to discuss the transaction with Indonesian officials on the sidelines of an annual defence exhibition, the people said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential.
Boeing is concerned about the ability of South-east Asia’s biggest economy to finance the jets, with Indonesia insisting on paying in installments, said the people.
Russia is pouring new conscripts to front line in Ukraine
Russia is funnelling newly drafted conscripts to the front line in Ukraine’s east, but so far, according to a Ukrainian general and Western analysts, the newly intensified attacks have proven ineffective, and high Russian casualties are expected.
Russia is pouring the new conscripts across the whole of the front line in an attempt to halt recent Ukrainian advances while rebuilding ground forces decimated during eight months of war.
After a chaotic mobilisation in September, military analysts had predicted the deployment of Russian men to front-line areas through the autumn, with high numbers of casualties expected. Russian forces are attacking in the east but on defence in the south.
Climate activists hurl pea soup at Van Gogh in Rome
A group of activists on Friday threw pea soup at a Vincent van Gogh masterpiece in a protest they warned would continue until more attention was paid to climate change.
The Sower, an 1888 painting by the Dutch artist depicting a farmer sowing his land under a dominating sun, was exhibited behind glass and undamaged, according to news reports.
Climate activists from Last Generation said the attack carried out by four individuals was “a desperate and scientifically grounded cry that cannot be understood as mere vandalism”.
Michael Schumacher’s winning Ferrari up for auction
The Ferrari driven to five race victories by Michael Schumacher during his World Championship-winning 2003 Formula 1 season is being auctioned next week in Geneva, auction house Sotheby’s said on Friday.
The red “Chassis 229“ Ferrari raced by German world champion driver Schumacher nine times could fetch up to US$9.4 million (S$13 million), according to the sellers.
“It’s... special because this car is one of the only four cars with more than four wins in the Ferrari history and especially with one of the most skilled driver of his generation, Michael Schumacher,” said Vincent Luzuy, executive assistant to the director of RM Sotheby’s sales.