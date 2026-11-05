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While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 5, 2026

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US President Donald Trump speaking to the media on Nov 4 inside the upcoming White House ballroom, following his Republican Party’s drubbing in the US midterm elections.

US President Donald Trump speaking to the media on Nov 4 inside the upcoming White House ballroom, following his Republican Party’s drubbing in the US midterm elections.

PHOTO: EPA

Trump shows off ballroom, as Democrats savour big wins

Democrats vowed on Nov 4 to use their resounding midterm victory to rein in President Donald Trump, setting up two years of possible deadlock in Washington, as Trump spent his first post-election appearance showing off his under-construction White House ballroom.

A wave of anger over Trump’s policies, particularly the US-Iran war’s role in pushing the cost of living higher, helped Democrats take the Senate, where they flipped seats in deeply Republican states for a majority of at least 54-44, and the House of Representatives, where they gained at least 28 seats.

It will be the first time that Trump, a Republican who also held the White House from 2017 to 2021, has had to contend with a Democratic-controlled Congress.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said the incoming majority will be focused on affordability and accountability.

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US V-P Vance says Iran war is ‘the reason we lost’ midterms

(FILES) (L/R) US President Donald Trump speaks with Vice President JD Vance during the funeral service for US Senator Lindsey Graham at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on July 28, 2026. US Vice President JD Vance said on November 4, 2026, that the Iran war had doomed Republicans in the midterm elections, moving to distance himself from the unpopular conflict ahead of a possible 2028 White House run. "The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night," Vance said in a lengthy post on X -- apparently referring to President Donald Trump's remarks that the Iran war was "part of it" but that it was still justified. The Democratic wave in Tuesday's midterms has raised major questions over Vance's previous status as the frontrunner for the Republican nomination in the 2028 presidential election. He has not yet formally declared that he will run. (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP)

PHOTO: AFP

US Vice-President J.D. Vance said on Nov 4 that the Iran war had doomed Republicans in the midterm elections, moving to distance himself from the unpopular conflict ahead of a possible 2028 White House run.

“The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night,” Vance said in a lengthy post on X – apparently referring to President Donald Trump’s remarks that the Iran war was “part of it” but that it was still justified.

“If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that’s at least honest,” added Vance.

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White House insists Trump ‘still your president’ after polls rout

Donald Trump is “still your president”, the White House said on Nov 4, a day after his Republican Party suffered sweeping losses in midterm elections seen as a referendum on his second term.

The White House delivered the message in a post on X featuring a picture of a glaring Trump looming over the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office.

“PSA: TRUMP IS STILL YOUR PRESIDENT,” text superimposed on the image said, using the abbreviation for public service announcement.

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Credit card numbers may have leaked in Muji cyberattack

About 345,000 of the potentially leaked Muji Card customer records contain full numbers of currently valid credit cards and dates of birth.

PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

Muji brand operator Ryohin Keikaku said on Nov 4 that about 1.09 million customer records, including credit card numbers, may have been leaked following unauthorised access to its system.

About 345,000 of the potentially leaked Muji Card customer records contain full numbers of currently valid credit cards and dates of birth, the Japanese operator said.

Late in October, the company also reported that up to 27.26 million customer records may have leaked following unauthorised access to its Muji App.

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LIV Golf reboot hits snag as rescue plan dropped: FT

FILE PHOTO: Golf - LIV Golf Invitational - London - Centurion Golf Club, St Albans, Britain - July 5, 2023 General view of the 18th hole at the Centurion Golf Club Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs/File Photo

PHOTO: ACTION IMAGES

BC Partners, which provides financing to middle-market companies, is dropping its bid to relaunch LIV Golf due to an inability to secure enough player commitments, the Financial Times reported on Nov 4.

The professional men’s golf league, a competitor to the PGA Tour, filed for bankruptcy protection in New Jersey in September as part of a restructuring after Saudi Arabia’s Public ​Investment Fund, which has ​invested more than US$5 ⁠billion (S$6.4 billion) in LIV since its launch in 2022, announced it was ending its financial backing after the 2026 season.

LIV has said it plans to continue operating while it reorganises.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.