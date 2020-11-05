While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 5

Biden wins Wisconsin, Michigan; Trump launches legal challenges

Democratic candidate Joe Biden has won the two crucial battleground states of Wisconsin and Michigan on Wednesday afternoon, putting him closer to the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency, although the race remained too close to call.

President Donald Trump's campaign said it would seek a recount in Wisconsin and file legal suits to stop the counting of votes in Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada and North Carolina have yet to be called, but if Mr Biden wins Arizona and Nevada where he currently has a slim lead, he would have the 17 electoral votes needed to take him to 270, said the Washington Post.

Speaking from his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, Mr Biden said he was not declaring victory but that vote counts from Wisconsin, Michigan and even Pennsylvania showed he was winning in enough states to reach the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.

Denmark to cull millions of minks over mutated coronavirus

Denmark, the world’s biggest producer of mink fur, said on Wednesday it would cull all of the country’s minks after a mutated version of the new coronavirus was detected at mink farms and had spread to people.

The mutation “could pose a risk that future (coronavirus) vaccines won’t work the way they should,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told a press conference.

“It is necessary to cull all the minks.” Denmark’s police chief Thorkild Fogde said they would start the culling as “soon as possible,” but conceded that with 15 million to 17 million minks spread over 1,080 farms it was “a very large undertaking”.

Vienna gunman rampaged alone, intelligence was fumbled: Minister

Large quantities of mobile phone footage have confirmed that the Islamic militant who killed four people in a rampage in Vienna on Monday was the only gunman, but Austria fumbled intelligence on him, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said on Wednesday.

Austria arrested 14 people aged 18 to 28 on Tuesday in connection with the attack and is investigating them on suspicion of belonging to a terrorist organisation, he said. But it would also have to investigate its own actions, he added.

"Before the terror attack began, according to the information currently available, some things also went wrong," Nehammer told a news conference.

Man United slump to 2-1 Champions League defeat at Basaksehir

Manchester United suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday, the English side's first loss in three Champions League group matches and the Turkish champions' first victory in Europe's premier club competition.

United fell behind after 12 minutes when Edin Visca's long pass found Demba Ba in acres of space and the striker ran forward before finishing neatly past goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Basaksehir doubled their lead five minutes before halftime after Deniz Turuc nicked the ball from Juan Mata and passed to Ba who set up Visca to score.

Tennis: Rafael Nadal claims 1,000th match win of career

Rafael Nadal secured the 1,000th Tour-level victory of his illustrious career on Wednesday, becoming the fourth man to reach that mark with a comeback three-set win over Feliciano Lopez in the Paris Masters second round.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion, back in the French capital less than a month after winning his 13th Roland Garros title, edged out his fellow Spaniard 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4.

Nadal, whose first match win on the ATP Tour came in April 2002, is fourth on the all-time list, with Jimmy Connors leading the way on 1,274 victories, 32 more than second-placed Roger Federer.

