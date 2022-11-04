While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 4

Delhi’s air branded ‘hazardous’, spurs calls to close schools

Delhi’s 20 million residents were effectively breathing smoke on Thursday as the air quality index (AQI) breached the “severe” and “hazardous” categories in nearly all monitoring stations of the Indian capital, spurring calls to close schools.

The AQI exceeded 450 in many places early in the day, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board. A reading over 400 affects healthy people, with serious impacts on those with existing diseases, the federal government says.

The index exceeded 800 in some pockets of the city, according Delhi Pollution Control Committee findings.

Alarmed by abnormally high levels of air pollution in Delhi, India’s federal pollution control board on Thursday evening banned the entry of diesel trucks carrying non-essential goods into the capital.

