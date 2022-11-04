While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 4

Delhi’s air branded ‘hazardous’, spurs calls to close schools
Delhi’s 20 million residents were effectively breathing smoke on Thursday as the air quality index (AQI) breached the “severe” and “hazardous” categories in nearly all monitoring stations of the Indian capital, spurring calls to close schools.
The AQI exceeded 450 in many places early in the day, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board. A reading over 400 affects healthy people, with serious impacts on those with existing diseases, the federal government says.
The index exceeded 800 in some pockets of the city, according Delhi Pollution Control Committee findings.
Alarmed by abnormally high levels of air pollution in Delhi, India’s federal pollution control board on Thursday evening banned the entry of diesel trucks carrying non-essential goods into the capital.
US senators in Kyiv vow to continue bipartisan support
US Republican Senator Rob Portman and his Democratic colleague Chris Coons vowed that bipartisan support would continue for Ukraine after next week’s midterm congressional elections, as they travelled to Kyiv on Thursday.
The senators told reporters that they had “very positive” talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky, and that they had visited an energy facility that Mr Coons said had been hit by a Russian strike using an Iranian-supplied drone.
“We can now see that Putin’s goal is to get Ukraine afraid by trying to make the winter dark and cold,” Mr Coons said in the vast, chilly church that now doubled as a World Food Programme aid centre in Kyiv.
As Netanyahu returns in Israel, concerns grow over far-right ally
Triumphant in this week’s election, Benjamin Netanyahu faces a new test forming a government with an ultranationalist party whose sudden rise has many at home and allies abroad alarmed at the potential implications for Israeli democracy.
Israel’s longest-serving prime minister and dominant political figure, Mr Netanyahu, 73, is on course for a comeback a little over a year after losing an election to an unlikely coalition of right-wing, liberal and Arab parties in 2021.
This time, however, he has had to share the limelight with far-right leader Itamar Ben-Gvir, 46, who appears likely to take a senior role in government after the Religious Zionism bloc he co-heads became the third-largest in parliament with 14 seats.
Alleged Nazi salute at pro-Bolsonaro demo riles Brazil
Controversy swirled in Brazil on Thursday over a video of hundreds of supporters of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro making what appeared to be Nazi salutes at a protest against his election defeat.
The video, which went viral on social media, showed Bolsonaro backers with their right arms outstretched as they sang Brazil’s national anthem at a protest on Wednesday against Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s victory in elections three days earlier.
The protest, which obstructed a highway in the southern state of Santa Catarina, was one of many across Brazil by Bolsonaro supporters who set up roadblocks and rallied outside army bases calling for a military intervention to keep the far-right president in power.
Barcelona’s Pique announces retirement after stellar career
Barcelona’s Gerard Pique announced his retirement on Thursday after a decorated career, saying “the moment has come to end this journey”.
“Saturday’s match (against Almeria) will be my last at the Camp Nou,” the 35-year-old posted on Twitter.
The veteran defender bows out with four Champions League titles and the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012 with Spain.