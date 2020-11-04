While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 4

US Election Day unfolds smoothly, defying fears of disruption

Americans by the millions waited patiently to cast ballots at libraries, schools and arenas across the country on Tuesday (Nov 3), in an orderly show of civic duty that belied the deep tensions of one of the most polarising presidential campaigns in US history.

The face masks worn by many voters and the sight of boarded-up stores in some city centres were reminders of two big issues shaping the 2020 election, with Covid-19 still ravaging parts of the country after a summer of sometimes violence-marred protests against police brutality and racism.

While civic rights groups said they were monitoring for any signs of voter interference and law enforcement agencies were on high alert for disruption at the polls, their worst fears had not materialised by early afternoon.

In New York City, some voting lines snaked around blocks, but in many places, from Los Angeles to Detroit and Atlanta, lines were short or non-existent. Poll workers guessed this was due to an unprecedented wave of early voting. More than 100 million ballots were cast before Election Day, a new record.

US election: FBI probing mysterious robocalls telling people to stay home

The FBI is looking into a spate of mysterious robocalls urging people to stay home on Election Day as the nation remains on high alert to ensure voting is not compromised, a Department of Homeland Security official said on Tuesday (Nov 3).

US state and local officials have been raising the alarm over at least two separate automated call campaigns as millions of Americans cast their votes on Tuesday to decide between President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden.

Experts who spoke to Reuters say they are mystified by one of the campaigns, which tells people to remain home but does not explicitly mention voting.

ISIS militant group claims responsibility for Vienna shooting attack

The Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group claimed responsibility on Tuesday (Nov 3) for a deadly shooting rampage in Vienna the day before, the group said in a statement on its Telegram channels.

The statement on the messaging app identified "a soldier of the caliphate" as being responsible for the assault on Monday night in the Austrian capital that left four people dead.

In a separate statement, accompanied by a photograph of the armed assailant, ISIS propaganda arm Amaq cited "a gun attack yesterday (Monday) by an Islamic State fighter in the city of Vienna".

Football: Argentina great Maradona to undergo surgery for brain clot

Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona will undergo surgery for a subdural haematoma, a blood clot on the brain, his personal physician told reporters on Tuesday (Nov 3), after he was admitted to hospital a day earlier.

The operation was expected to begin within hours to address the condition, which is a pool of blood, often caused by a head injury, that can put pressure on the brain.

Leopoldo Luque, Maradona's personal physician, said the procedure was a "routine surgery".

Football: Liverpool crush Atalanta 5-0 in Champions League

Diogo Jota scored a hat-trick as Liverpool crushed Atalanta 5-0 in their Champions League Group D clash in Bergamo on Tuesday (Nov 3).

Portuguese forward Jota turned in the first for the Premier League leaders after quarter of an hour, adding a second on 33 minutes to put the visitors two-goals up at the break in a empty Gewiss stadium in northern Italy.

Gian Piero Gasperini's home side needed to pull off a comeback from two goals down as they did to hold Ajax 2-2 a week ago.

