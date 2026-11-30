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While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 30, 2026

US President Donald Trump (left) and SpaceX chief Elon Musk speaking to the media in September 2026. Musk rejected a Nov 28 Washington Post report that Iran had used Starlink satellite internet services to attack US forces.

‘Patently false’ that Iran used Starlink to attacks US forces

SpaceX on Nov 29 rejected reporting that Iran used Starlink satellite internet services in attacks on US forces after the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran, claiming the story from the Washington Post was “patently false”.

“To be clear, we have no evidence either internally or from the Pentagon that Starlink was used by Iranian forces. Because it never happened,” the rocket-maker said, in a post on X.

The Washington Post reported on Nov 28 that SpaceX chief executive officer Elon Musk became enraged upon learning of two unauthorised uses of Starlink that his team concluded were related to Iran’s efforts against US forces, citing two people familiar with internal company discussions.

Musk also was informed that the US military flew one-way drones on the militarised version of Starlink, called Starshield, but on a cheaper plan meant for ground operations, one of the people told the Post.

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Israel approves ‘pilot’ deployment of Gaza stabilisation force

PHOTO: AFP

Israel announced on Nov 29 it has decided to authorise an “initial pilot” deployment of the International Stabilisation Force in Gaza, with the goal of disarming Hamas.

The multinational peacekeeping force forms part of the US-brokered October 2025 ceasefire deal in the Gaza war and was given various goals including facilitating aid and training police as well as demilitarising the territory.

“The Cabinet decided this evening to allow an initial pilot of the International Stabilisation Force (ISF) to enter Gaza with one defined mission: disarming Hamas,” the Israeli government said in its statement, without providing further details.

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Spain’s centre-right set to win most seats

PHOTO: REUTERS

The centre-right People’s Party (PP) was on course to win the most seats in Spain’s election on Nov 29 and could have a majority if it formed a coalition with Vox that would bring the far right into central government for the first time since Francisco Franco.

With 26.3% of votes counted, the PP was projected to win 133 seats and Vox would have 48 seats, according to the interior ministry.

The ruling Socialists were projected to win 114 seats.

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Late Timber goal rescues Arsenal against Man City

PHOTO: REUTERS

A contentious late equaliser by Jurrien Timber salvaged a 2-2 draw for Premier League leaders Arsenal against fierce rivals Manchester City on Nov 29 in a high-octane contest that barely paused for breath.

After weathering a ferocious Arsenal start, Erling Haaland gave City the lead, steering a curling shot beyond the outstretched hand of Arsenal’s keeper David Raya after the home side had given the ball away too easily.

Arsenal were level six minutes later when a deep Christos Tzolis ball found Mikel Merino at the back post, and he headed it back across the box for an onrushing Havertz to score a diving header from almost point-blank range.

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Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli wins Qatar GP

PHOTO: AP

New Formula One world champion Kimi Antonelli won the Qatar Grand Prix by a mighty margin on Nov 29 after offering to gift the victory to luckless Mercedes teammate George Russell whose hopes were dashed by a piece of polystyrene.

Russell had led the 20-year-old Italian away from pole position but lost 10 seconds on his second pitstop as the team struggled, and only partially managed, to clear debris lodged under his damaged car and behind the front wing.

The Briton, whose season has been largely a tale of unexpected woe, finished second under the Lusail floodlights with McLaren’s Oscar Piastri third and Red Bull’s four-time champion Max Verstappen finishing fourth to guarantee he ends the season as overall runner-up.

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