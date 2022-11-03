While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 3

US Fed delivers another 0.75 point interest rate hike

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point as it continued to battle the worst outbreak of inflation in 40 years.

But it signalled future increases in borrowing costs could be made in smaller steps to account for the “cumulative tightening of monetary policy” it has enacted so far.

Fed chairman Jerome Powell said that change in pace could come as soon as the central bank’s next meeting in December

However, he also cautioned that there remains extensive uncertainty about how high rates will need to go and they could well end up being higher than policymakers had estimated at their last meeting in September.

READ MORE HERE

Bolsonaro supporters urge Brazil military to keep him in power