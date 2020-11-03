While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 3

Police say several injured amid Vienna gunfire, media report a synagogue attacked

Several people have been injured in central Vienna amid exchanges of gunfire, police said on Twitter on Monday (Nov 2), with local media reporting that a synagogue had been attacked.

"Shots fired in the Inner City district - there are persons injured - KEEP AWAY from all public places or public transport," the police said on Twitter.

A police officer was shot and seriously injured and one person was arrested, news agency APA said, citing the interior ministry.

UK’s Johnson defends lockdown to avoid “medical and moral disaster”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday (Nov 2) defended a second Covid-19 lockdown in England from critics who said it was unnecessary and others who said it was too late, arguing now was the time to prevent a “medical and moral disaster”.

After rejecting calls last month for a new national lockdown, Johnson U-turned on Saturday, announcing new restrictions across England would begin at 0001 GMT on Thursday and last until Dec 2.

Britain, which has the highest official Covid-19 death toll in Europe, is grappling with more than 20,000 new cases a day.

Al-Qaeda threatens Macron, urges killing of those who insult prophet

Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb urged its followers Monday (Nov 2) to kill anyone insulting the Prophet Mohammed and threatened French President Emmanuel Macron over his remarks on Islam.

Last month Macron defended the publication of cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed on the grounds of freedom of speech, launching a campaign against Islamic radicalism and sparking fury across the Muslim world.

"Killing anyone who insults the prophet is the right of each and every Muslim," the jihadist group, knowns by its French acronym AQMI, said in a statement.

Apple to hold Nov 10 event, analysts expect new Mac computers

Apple Inc on Monday (Nov 2) announced a special event for Nov 10 but gave no further details aside from a tag line of "one more thing."

Apple last month announced a range of new iPhones and also announced new Apple Watches and a services bundle in September.

The company in June said it would introduce new Mac computers using its own processor chips, dubbed Apple Silicon, before the end of the year.

TikTok users get access to Sony Music songs

Video-snippet sharing sensation TikTok on Monday (Nov 2) announced a deal to give users access to Sony Music Entertainment's massive archive of hit tunes.

The companies did not disclose financial terms of the agreement, which will let clips of music owned by Sony be used in TikTok posts.

Social media platforms have wrangled with music companies over royalties that should be paid to artists when their work is shared in posts.

