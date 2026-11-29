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While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 29, 2026

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would be willing to relinquish his role in a unity government led first by Gadi Eisenkot.

Eisenkot and Netanyahu to hold coalition talks after rotating premiership offer

Israeli caretaker prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival Gadi Eisenkot will meet on the morning of Nov 29 for coalition talks, the premier’s party said, after the incumbent suggested a unity government with a rotation deal for the top job.

The country held inconclusive elections in late October that left neither main bloc with a majority, but Eisenkot was the one tasked by Israeli President Isaac Herzog with forming a government after the head of state consulted with all the parties.

Since then, Eisenkot has been trying to cobble together a coalition to oust Netanyahu, but he is hemmed in both by opposition to relying on Arab-Israeli parties and to the possible compromises required to bring ultra-Orthodox parties on board.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yashar Party Chairman Gadi Eisenkot spoke and agreed to meet tomorrow at 10:00 (4pm Singapore time) at a hotel in Israel’s coastal city of Herzliya, Netanyahu’s Likud party said in a statement published late on Nov 28.

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Airstrikes on wedding venue, other sites kill at least 30 in Myanmar

PHOTO: AFP

At least 30 people were killed in three Myanmar military airstrikes on Nov 28, witnesses said, as the death toll from bombings mounted in the week after an international court found the state had committed genocide.

A strike on a wedding venue in Moe Bye district in the north-east killed around 20 people. Witness video, which AFP was not able to verify independently, showed bloodied victims being taken away for treatment.

Also on Nov 28, there were multiple fatalities in two other bombings in the western state of Rakhine.

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UK pensions department confirms it was hit by cyber attack

PHOTO: REUTERS

The British government’s Department for Work and Pensions said on Nov 28 that a cyber incident that took some services offline had been a deliberate attack.

A spokesperson for the department said it had experienced “an attempt to gain unauthorised access to our systems” in the incident which was detected late on Nov 26.

It comes amid growing cyber attacks and threats worldwide.

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Trump-backed World Liberty crypto token sinks 50% as billionaire ups attack

PHOTO: REUTERS

The Trump family’s flagship crypto venture is facing a fresh bout of turmoil, with one of its digital tokens plumbing record lows, its stablecoin briefly losing its dollar peg and a once-close billionaire backer renewing his attacks on the project.

World Liberty Financial’s WLFI cryptocurrency lost more than half its value in a 24-hour stretch over the weekend, falling below 2 US cents (S$0.03) and extending its decline from a 2025 peak to about 94%.

USD1, the venture’s multibillion-dollar stablecoin, briefly traded as low as 94 US cents before recovering to near its intended value of US$1, according to tracker CoinGecko.

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Manchester United ‘reality’ tougher than Mauricio Pochettino expected after Brentford rout

PHOTO: REUTERS

Mauricio Pochettino said he could “never expect” to lose his first two Premier League games in charge of Manchester United 4-0 as he urged his players to rise to the “reality” of a relegation battle.

Brentford secured their first win at Old Trafford for 89 years on Nov 28 in a humiliating home debut for Pochettino.

United, who sit second bottom of the Premier League, were also thrashed 4-0 away at Liverpool last weekend.

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