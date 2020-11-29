While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 29

Protest against Macron’s security law turns violent in Paris

Hundreds of black-clad protesters clashed with police at the end of a demonstration against police violence in Paris on Saturday after masked protesters launched fireworks at police lines, put up barricades and threw stones.

The majority of the thousands of demonstrators marched peacefully, but small groups of masked protesters dressed in black smashed shop windows and set two cars, a motorcycle and a cafe on fire. The fires were put out quickly.

Police fired tear gas and stun grenades to disperse the crowds and in early evening water cannon sprayed remaining groups of protesters on Place de la Bastille.

The interior ministry said it had counted 46,000 protesters in Paris. Police said they had made nine arrests.

UK regulator set to approve Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine next week

Britain is set to approve the Covid-19 vaccine developed by BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc next week and deliveries would begin within hours of the authorisation, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

The first immunisations using the BioNTech and Pfizer vaccine could take place from Dec 7, the FT said, citing unnamed sources.

Earlier in the day, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson named Nadhim Zahawi, currently a junior business minister, as the minister responsible for the deployment of Covid-19 vaccines.

UN calls for restraint after killing of Iranian nuclear scientist

The United Nations urged restraint Saturday after tensions rose in the Middle East with the assassination of a top Iranian nuclear scientist.

Iran has blamed Israel for Friday's killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and vowed revenge.

"We urge restraint and the need to avoid any actions that could lead to an escalation of tensions in the region," a UN spokesman said. "We condemn any assassination or extrajudicial killing."

Ethiopian military has taken 'full control' of Tigray capital

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Saturday that military operations in the northern region of Tigray have been completed, shortly after he announced federal troops had seized full control of the regional capital Mekelle.

“I am pleased to share that we have completed and ceased the military operations in the Tigray region,” he said in a tweet.

Less than an hour earlier, he said in a statement, “The federal government is now fully in control of the city of Mekelle”.

Pope Francis installs new cardinals, including first African-American

Pope Francis on Saturday installed 13 new cardinals, including the first African-American to hold the high rank, further expanding the pontiff's impact on the group that will one day elect his successor.

The cardinals were installed in a ceremony, known as a consistory, that was markedly slimmed down because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Instead of the usual thousands, only 10 guests per cardinal were allowed in St Peter's Basilica as the pope gave the men their ring and traditional red hat, known as a biretta.

