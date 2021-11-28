While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 28

All arriving in UK must take PCR test, mask-wearing rules tightened after Omicron variant found

Britain announced new measures on Saturday to try to slow the spread of the newly identified Omicron coronavirus variant and a top health official said there was a “reasonable chance” that vaccines could be less effective against it.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said arrivals from all countries would have to self-isolate until receiving a negative result from a PCR test, that face masks must be worn in retail settings and it was time to step up booster jabs.

“We need to buy time for our scientists to understand exactly what we are dealing with,” he told a news conference.

South Africa dismayed at 'punishment' for honesty over Omicron coronavirus variant

South Africa, whose citizens have suddenly become persona-non-grata around the world after the discovery of a new Covid-19 variant in the country, says it is being "punished" and unfairly treated for sounding the alarm.

The government in the country worst-hit by the pandemic on the continent, is seething over the stigma it has suffered in the past 48 hours for being the bearer of bad news.

The decision by many countries around the world to ban flights from southern Africa following the discovery of the variant, named Omicron, "is akin to punishing South Africa for its advanced genomic sequencing and the ability to detect new variants quicker," the foreign affairs ministry said in a statement.

Epstein associate Maxwell goes on trial for sex crimes

Opening statements Monday (Nov 29) are set to launch the much-anticipated sex crimes trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite charged with recruiting and grooming underage girls for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The 59-year-old daughter of the late newspaper baron Robert Maxwell faces an effective life sentence if convicted in New York of sex trafficking minors for Epstein, her former lover who killed himself in prison over two years ago.

Following the death of Epstein - a multimillion-dollar money manager who befriended countless celebrities, including Britain's Prince Andrew - prosecutors vowed to pursue co-conspirators, resulting in Maxwell's arrest in July 2020.

Football: Jota at the double as Liverpool smash Southampton

Diogo Jota struck after just 97 seconds as Liverpool closed to within one point of Premier League leaders Chelsea after a 4-0 stroll against Southampton on Saturday (Nov 27).

Liverpool's long unbeaten run was ended by high-flying West Ham earlier this month but they have clicked effortlessly back into gear, scoring 10 goals without reply in three games since that defeat.

Portugal forward Jota scored a first-half double at Anfield, with Thiago Alcantara adding a third to effectively end the contest against their demoralised opponents eight minutes before half-time.

Tennis: Britain beat France, Australian De Minaur wins at Davis Cup

Britain beat France 2-0 in their opening Davis Cup tie in Innsbruck, Austria to move top of the group after Dan Evans and Cameron Norrie won their singles rubbers in straight sets on Saturday (Nov 27).

Evans beat Adrian Mannarino 7-5 6-4 in a little under two hours to give Britain the lead, firing 14 winners and converting three break points as the Frenchman made 22 unforced errors.

Norrie defeated Arthur Rinderknech 6-2 7-6(8), clinching victory on his second match point in an absorbing tiebreak in which the Briton fought back from 4-1 down.

