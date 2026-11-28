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While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 28, 2026

A projectile heading towards a vessel at a location given as the Gulf of Oman, after the vessel’s crew attempted to run the US blockade of Iran.

US disables ship trying to leave Iran

The US military said on Nov 27 it disabled a commercial ship that attempted to run the US blockade of Iran, while an adviser to Iran’s supreme leader said Tehran would keep the Strait of Hormuz shut and vowed to break the US embargo.

US Central Command said in a statement that military aircraft launched precision munitions that struck the stern of the Palau-flagged M/V Pacific Archer in the Gulf of Oman on Nov 26 after it departed from the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas.

The ship’s propulsion was disabled while the civilian crew was unharmed, Central Command said.

The US reimposed its naval blockade on Iranian ports in July, and earlier this month announced Task Force Iron Gate to restrict the movement of weapons and sanctioned materials across Iran’s land borders and the Caspian Sea.

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OpenAI countersues Apple for stealing trade secrets

PHOTO: REUTERS

OpenAI sued Apple on Nov 27, accusing the Big Tech giant of stealing its trade secrets and discouraging hardware suppliers from working on future OpenAI devices, after Apple sued OpenAI for allegedly poaching its employees to gain access to its technology.

The ChatGPT maker filed counterclaims in California federal court on Nov 27, saying that Apple’s employment practices were designed to “trap” employees and prevent them from working on competitors’ technology.

OpenAI is developing AI-enabled personal electronic devices that threaten to “outcompete Apple on what Apple views as its own turf,” the company said in its Nov 27 court filing.

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Biden memoir sales fall far short of Obama, Clinton books

PHOTO: AFP

Former president Joe Biden’s Promise Me, America sold around 21,000 copies during its first week on sale, according to Circana. It sold well enough to top The New York Times nonfiction bestseller list, but didn’t approach the level of memoirs by such predecessors as Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

Circana tracks around 85% of the physical books market.

Promise Me, America, published last week, received lukewarm reviews. Critics found the book mostly unrevealing about Biden’s time in office and about his decision in 2024 not to run again amid widespread concern about his age and health. A New York Times review was headlined “Reflecting on 2024, Joe Biden Finds No Faults of His Own.”

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North Korean launderers seeking to move Binance haul

FILE PHOTO: Binance logo and hacker code are seen in this illustration taken October 30, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo PHOTO: REUTERS

North Korean money launderers are moving closer to cashing out some of the crypto stolen in October’s record Binance hack, turning to little-known online services that can swap the tokens for others and help hide their tracks, blockchain researchers say.

THORChain, an online exchange urged by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation in October not to help the hackers, and a coinjoin service which helps mask tokens’ origins, have been used by the launderers to move the stolen crypto further out of reach, according to the researchers.

The US authorities have blamed North Korean hackers for the largest heist in history after US$6.3 billion (S$8.1 billion) worth of crypto was stolen on Oct 29.

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Haaland ‘happy’ at Man City despite outburst: Maresca

PHOTO: AP

Enzo Maresca insisted on Nov 27 that Erling Haaland is “happy” at Manchester City, after the striker expressed frustration over his side’s recent struggles.

Haaland gave a candid assessment of City’s malaise following their 2-2 draw against Napoli in the Champions League on Nov 24.

After winning 10 of their first 11 matches in all competitions this season, Maresca’s men have won just two of their last seven.

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