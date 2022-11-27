While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 27

Ukraine, partners launch $200m grain export plan
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hosted a summit in Kyiv with allied nations on Saturday to launch a plan to export US$150 million (S$200 million) worth of grain to countries most vulnerable to famine and drought.
The “Grain from Ukraine” initiative demonstrated global food security was “not just empty words” for Kyiv, he said.
The Kremlin says food exported from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports under a UN-brokered plan has not been reaching the most vulnerable countries.
Mr Zelensky said Kyiv had raised US$150 million from more than 20 countries and the European Union to export grain to countries including Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia and Yemen.
White House blasts Trump for meeting with white supremacist
The White House on Saturday condemned former president Donald Trump for meeting at his Florida estate with a renowned white supremacist and with rapper Kanye West who is embroiled in a storm over anti-Semitic remarks.
Mr Trump acknowledged having dinner with Mr West, who now is known as Ye, on Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago, and said he brought along friends, one of whom was Mr Nick Fuentes, an outspoken anti-Semite and racist.
“I didn’t know Nick Fuentes,” Mr Trump posted on his Truth Social account late on Friday.
At Nantucket retreat, Biden family weighs run for second term
President Joe Biden and his family are tackling a weighty question during their Thanksgiving holiday retreat to the chilly quiet of Nantucket: whether he will seek a second term in 2024.
A final decision won’t be made on the Massachusetts island, where the Bidens are staying at a home owned by Carlyle Group co-founder and Bloomberg contributor David Rubenstein while enjoying beach walks, local restaurants and shopping.
Mr Biden insisted the weekend getaway was just a holiday celebration, but the president and his closest relatives are expected to discuss a potential re-election bid there and during the Christmas holidays, current and former aides say.
Landslide hits Italy’s Ischia, one woman dead, 10 missing
A woman was found dead and around 10 people were still missing on the southern Italian holiday island of Ischia after a landslide engulfed buildings during heavy rain on Saturday, a local Italian government official said.
Torrential rain hit the port of Casamicciola Terme, one of the six small towns on the island, in the early hours, triggering flooding and bringing down buildings.
Images showed thick mud, debris and stones in Casamicciola Terme. Several cars were submerged on the shoreline, apparently pushed into the sea by the storm.
World Cup: Messi goal helps keep Argentina’s hopes alive
Lionel Messi helped keep Argentina’s World Cup bid alive with the first goal in a 2-0 victory over Mexico on Saturday.
Defeat to outsiders Saudi Arabia in their opening Group G match in Qatar had left Argentina on the brink, knowing another loss would spell the end of their tournament chances.
But the Albiceleste just edged a disjointed and tetchy affair against their fellow Latin Americans at the Lusail stadium in Doha.