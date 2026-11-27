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While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 27, 2026

US President Donald Trump (left) meeting Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Nov 19, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders’ Summit in Shenzhen, China.

Trump urges Putin to end ‘military aggression’ in Europe

US President Donald Trump said on Nov 26 he had asked Vladimir Putin to “pull back all military aggression” against Europe, in a shift in tone towards the Russian leader, who he called his friend just a week ago.

Trump said he had made the request to Putin when they met in China last week, adding that he thought it would help lead to a deal to end Moscow’s grinding war in Ukraine.

The US leader’s comments come a day after he hosted NATO chief Mark Rutte in Florida, after which they issued a joint statement calling on Russia not to expand the Ukraine war.

The statement did not specify which territories Trump meant, and did not specifically include Ukraine.

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Trump calls for investigation into ‘fake’ US GDP figures

President Donald Trump called on Nov 26 for an investigation into a routine revision of economic growth figures as he pushed his groundless claims of interference in the US midterm elections.

Trump lashed out at what he called “FAKE” figures a day after the US Commerce Department strongly revised GDP growth in the third quarter up to 4.3% from the previous estimate of 3.4%. Such updates are commonplace.

“Why wasn’t the correct number issued before the Election? I am asking for an immediate investigation of this situation,” Trump said, on his Truth Social network. “This is not a small error, this is a massive, and purposeful, error.”

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Big fat wedding in India draws 400,000 guests

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM ZIDDINAAGRIK/X

Some 400,000 guests attended a wedding hosted by a politician in India’s poorest state, choking roads and sending spectators scrambling up electricity pylons for a glimpse of the lavish celebrations.

Anant Singh, a six-time lawmaker who faces dozens of criminal cases including murder charges, invited villagers, political allies and VIPs to his daughter’s wedding in the eastern state of Bihar on Nov 25.

The scale was staggering even by the standards of India’s famed extravagant weddings that last for days.

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Princess Diana charity goes into administration

PHOTO: REUTERS

A British charity set up in the memory of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, announced on Nov 26 that it has been placed into administration after it could “no longer meet its obligations”.

The Diana Award was first launched in 1999 and has been awarded to tens of thousands of young people around the world as it sought to continue the legacy of Diana’s work with young people and children.

It was the last project on which her sons Prince William and Prince Harry were believed to be still collaborating after their estrangement, and in past years they had attended various award ceremonies.

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Russell wants to fight Verstappen on track, not off it

PHOTO: REUTERS

George Russell described his latest spat with Max Verstappen as “quite amusing” and said he wanted to fight the Red Bull driver on the track rather than engage in any war of words off it.

Mercedes driver Russell and four-time Formula One champion Verstappen have an animosity dating back years that flared in Las Vegas last week when Russell accused the Dutch driver of trying to “screw” him on track and was then dealt a stinging post-race putdown by the jubilant winner.

Speaking to reporters on Nov 26 ahead of the season’s penultimate Qatar Grand Prix at the Lusail circuit, his first appearance since Las Vegas, Russell said it had all been avoidable, unnecessary and not something he wanted to continue.

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