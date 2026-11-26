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While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 26, 2026

US moots tariffs of up to 20% on S’pore goods

The Trump administration on Nov 25 proposed new tariffs on 14 major trading partners, including a 20% tariff on Singapore.

In a statement on the website of the United States Trade Representative (USTR), the proposed rate for Singapore is up to 20%, net of existing Section 301 tariffs, on all its goods, with exemptions for certain goods, to “obtain the elimination of the acts, policies, and practices”.

“The Trade Representative further proposes to consider adjusting the tariff rate applied to each good to 10% to account for any commitments in the event that Singapore were to reach an Agreement on Reciprocal Trade with the United States, or conclude other negotiations that are responsive to the determinations in this investigation into the acts, policies, and practices of Singapore,” the statement said.

The tariffs are proposed to combat what it calls structural excess industrial capacity, which Washington blames most for flooding world markets with cheap exports.

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At least 30 killed in blaze after vehicle overturns in Egypt

PHOTOS: AFP

At least 30 people were killed and 15 injured when a vehicle carrying petroleum products overturned and caught fire on a major ring road in Egypt, the health ministry said on Nov 25.

The ring road connects key highways across Greater Cairo, linking the governorates of Cairo, Giza and Qalyubia.

The fire broke out above a tunnel in Giza’s Al-Warraq district, the ministry said.

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Long lines, bad weather for Thanksgiving travellers

PHOTO: AFP

Thanksgiving travellers flocked to airports, roads and railways on Nov 25 for one of the busiest travel days in the US, despite facing rainstorms on the East Coast, coastal flooding in the West, snow in the midwest, and lingering worries about recent technology failures.

Even some of those who got up very early to try to beat the rush at airports found themselves dealing with long security-check lines. Terri Zimmerman said she waited in line at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport for nearly an hour early on the morning of Nov 25 before boarding a flight to Tallahassee to see relatives for the holiday.

“I was just surprised when we walked in to see that kind of line,” said Zimmerman, 71, a retiree from Deerfield Beach, Florida. “It was 5am in the morning. I thought we’d be like the first flight out and there wouldn’t be anybody there, but the place was packed.”

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Hope wins best movie at Blue Dragon Film Awards

PHOTOS: AFP

Na Hong-jin’s sci-fi monster epic Hope won best film at the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards on Nov 25, while Lee Chang-dong’s romance drama Possible Love won four awards, including both lead acting prizes.

Starring Jung Ho-yeon, Zo In-sung and Hwang Jung-min, Hope led all films with 10 nominations. It also won the cinematography and lighting award, which went to Hong Kyung-pyo and Park Jung-woo.

Writer-director Na, 52, whose film competed at Cannes in 2026, joked: “They should have given me this at Cannes. Why here?”

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Saudi PIF looking to sell minority stake in Newcastle: Report

PHOTO: AP

The Saudi sovereign wealth fund is seeking to sell up to 25% of Newcastle in order to fund major infrastructure investments at the Premier League club, the Athletic reported on Nov 25.

A 2021 takeover led by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) has not had the transformative effect on the Magpies’ fortunes that many fans dreamed of.

The club won the League Cup – their first domestic trophy for 70 years – in 2025, and twice secured qualification for the Champions League.

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