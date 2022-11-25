While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 25

Musk announces ‘amnesty’ for Twitter accounts after poll
Elon Musk said on Thursday many previously suspended Twitter accounts would be allowed back on the platform after a landslide of users responding to an informal poll by the new owner voted in favour of the move.
The announcement comes as Mr Musk faces pushback that his criteria for content moderation is subject to his personal whim, with reinstatements decided for certain accounts and not others.
“The people have spoken. Amnesty begins next week,” Mr Musk tweeted, responding to the poll.
Of 3.16 million respondents to Mr Musk’s Wednesday poll question, 72.4 per cent said Twitter should allow suspended accounts back on Twitter as long as they have not broken laws or engaged in “egregious spam,” Mr Musk posted.
Ukraine struggles to restore power in 9-month war’s first winter
Much of Ukraine on Thursday remained without heat or power after the most devastating Russian air strikes on its energy grid so far, and in Kyiv residents were warned to brace for further attacks and stock up on water, food and warm clothing.
Thursday marked nine months to the day since Moscow launched what it called a “special military operation” to protect Russian-speakers.
Ukraine and the West say the invasion is an unprovoked war of aggression.
‘Every breath you take’: Pollution stifles Europe’s health targets
Air quality in Europe is improving but still poses high risks, the European Environment Agency (EEA) said on Thursday, as fine particles exposure led to at least 238,000 premature deaths in the 27-nation EU in 2020.
“Air pollution is still the largest environmental health risk in Europe,” the EEA said.
“While emissions of key air pollutants and their concentrations in ambient air have fallen significantly over the past two decades in Europe, air quality remains poor in many areas.”
Berlin airport briefly halts flights as protesters occupy runway
Berlin’s airport briefly halted take-offs and landings on Thursday evening after climate protesters broke through the airfield’s security perimeter and occupied the runway.
“Several people” were on the airfield as of 5.35pm local time, Berlin Brandenburg Airport said on its official Twitter account.
In an update, the airport said flights had resumed but with delays.
World Cup: Richarlison double gives Brazil win over Serbia
A second-half brace by Richarlison, including a stunning overhead scissor kick, gave tournament favourites Brazil a 2-0 win over Serbia in their opening World Cup game at the Lusail Stadium on Thursday.
The record five-time winners had toiled at times in the first half but improved after the break and were rewarded when Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison followed in to score the opener in the 62nd minute when a Vinicius Junior shot was saved.
Vinicius then set up Richarlison to score again in the 73rd minute with a stunning acrobatic effort that is surely the goal of the World Cup so far.