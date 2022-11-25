While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 25

Musk announces ‘amnesty’ for Twitter accounts after poll

Elon Musk said on Thursday many previously suspended Twitter accounts would be allowed back on the platform after a landslide of users responding to an informal poll by the new owner voted in favour of the move.

The announcement comes as Mr Musk faces pushback that his criteria for content moderation is subject to his personal whim, with reinstatements decided for certain accounts and not others.

“The people have spoken. Amnesty begins next week,” Mr Musk tweeted, responding to the poll.

Of 3.16 million respondents to Mr Musk’s Wednesday poll question, 72.4 per cent said Twitter should allow suspended accounts back on Twitter as long as they have not broken laws or engaged in “egregious spam,” Mr Musk posted.

