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While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 25, 2026

China’s Huawei was convicted on Nov 24 in a sprawling US criminal case.

China’s Huawei convicted at US criminal trial

China’s Huawei was convicted on Nov 24 in a sprawling US criminal case that included charges the technology and telecommunications equipment giant deceived banks about its business in Iran and stole trade secrets from US companies.

US authorities had targeted Huawei for years, saying the company posed national security risks.

The criminal case began in 2018, and the following year the US government placed Huawei on a trade blacklist that restricted its access to US technology.

Experts have said the case has nonetheless not undermined Huawei’s business, as the company diversified and emerged as a key player in China’s push for artificial intelligence.

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Nvidia’s Huang apologises to staff, says he is in therapy

PHOTO: MIKAYLA WHITMORE/NYTIMES

Nvidia chief executive officer Jensen Huang apologised to employees on Nov 24 for violating the company’s code of conduct and told them he was in therapy, a day after he was reinstated as CEO, according to US media reports.

“I made some terrible mistakes,” Huang told an hour-long all-hands meeting at the company’s Santa Clara, California, headquarters, The New York Times reported, after reviewing a livestream of the event.

“I was unfaithful to Lori, and I hurt my kids and of course, I hurt all of you,” he said, referring to his wife of more than 40 years.

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Israel defence chief says Iran developing chemical weapons

PHOTO: REUTERS

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Nov 24 that Iran is developing chemical weapons and vowed to stop Tehran from obtaining them.

“Iran is in the process of developing chemical weapons,” said Katz in a briefing to Israeli reporters, according to public broadcaster KAN and other national outlets.

“The State of Israel will not allow them to reach that capability,” he added.

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Hostages taken in botched robbery in Colombia

PHOTO: AFP

Gunmen held 25 people hostage in a supermarket in the Colombian tourist city of Cartagena on Nov 24, prompting a major police operation that saw snipers deployed around the building and nearby streets sealed off.

The attackers appeared to have tried to rob an armoured vehicle before fleeing into the supermarket when police responded, taking about 30 people hostage, authorities said.

Five hostages have since been released, all elderly women, President Abelardo de la Espriella said.

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Senegal reinstated as 2025 Africa Cup of Nations winners

PHOTO: AP

Senegal were reinstated as the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations winners on Nov 24 after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld their appeal against being stripped of the title, ruling that the referee’s decision to resume the match was covered by the “field of play” doctrine.

The CAS panel set aside the Confederation of African Football’s Appeal Board decision that had forfeited Senegal’s 1-0 extra-time win and awarded Morocco a 3-0 result.

The panel found that “the referee did not commit any error of law”, CAS secretary-general Matthieu Reeb said.

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