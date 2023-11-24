While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 24

China reports no unusual pathogens in illness surge
China says no unusual or new pathogens have been detected in the upsurge in child respiratory illnesses in the north, the WHO said on Nov 23, after pressing Beijing for detailed information.
Since mid-October 2023, the World Health Organisation has been monitoring data from Chinese surveillance systems showing an increase in respiratory illness in children in northern China.
The UN health agency announced late on Nov 22 it had made an official request to Beijing for more data, but the government offered no public comment on Nov 23.
Next month marks the fourth anniversary since the outbreak of Covid-19 in Wuhan, China, was first reported.
Clashes after children injured in suspected stabbing
Five people, including three young children and the suspect, were injured in a knife attack in central Dublin on Nov 23 that police said they were satisfied was not terror-related and appeared to be a “standalone attack”.
A five-year-old girl was receiving emergency treatment after sustaining serious injuries, police said.
A man in his 50s, who is also being treated for serious injuries, was detained by police who said they are not looking for any other suspect.
Russian politician denies adopting Ukrainian infant
A leading Russian politician and supporter of President Vladimir Putin has denied a report that he adopted an infant who had been forcibly taken from an orphanage in Ukraine.
Citing Russian and Ukrainian documents, the BBC reported on Nov 23 that Russian lawmaker Sergei Mironov had adopted a child, now two years old, who was taken from an orphanage in the Ukrainian city of Kherson in 2022.
Russia has been accused of forcibly deporting thousands of Ukrainian children from schools, hospitals and orphanages in parts of the country controlled by its forces.
UK minister apologises for ‘unparliamentary language’
Britain’s interior minister James Cleverly apologised on Nov 23 for breaching UK parliament politeness rules after a strongly worded off-mic criticism of a Labour MP, a source and a spokesperson said.
Mr Cleverly had been under pressure to say sorry following claims he cast aspersions on a north of England constituency in the House of Commons on Nov 22.
But a source close to the Conservative minister said his remark had been directed towards the MP for Stockton North, not the constituency itself.
‘Unfollow us’: German FA condemns racist abuse
The German football association (DFB) on Nov 23 condemned racist abuse directed at members of the under-17 national team on social media and warned offenders it could pursue legal action.
The DFB posted a picture of four team members after Germany’s 3-2 win over the USA in the last 16 of the Under-17 World Cup in Indonesia.
But some social media users made a number of racist comments insulting the players in the picture – Charles Herrmann, Almugera Kabar, Paris Brunner and Fayssal Harchaoui – all of whom are non-white.