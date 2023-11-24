While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 24

China reports no unusual pathogens in illness surge

China says no unusual or new pathogens have been detected in the upsurge in child respiratory illnesses in the north, the WHO said on Nov 23, after pressing Beijing for detailed information.

Since mid-October 2023, the World Health Organisation has been monitoring data from Chinese surveillance systems showing an increase in respiratory illness in children in northern China.

The UN health agency announced late on Nov 22 it had made an official request to Beijing for more data, but the government offered no public comment on Nov 23.

Next month marks the fourth anniversary since the outbreak of Covid-19 in Wuhan, China, was first reported.

