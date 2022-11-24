While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 24

Zelensky appeals to UN Security Council over Russian strikes
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday to take action to stop Russian air strikes targeting vital infrastructure that have once again plunged cities in Ukraine into darkness and cold as winter sets in.
Russia unleashed a missile barrage across Ukraine earlier in the day, forcing shutdowns of nuclear power plants and killing civilians in Kyiv.
“Today is just one day, but we have received 70 missiles. That’s the Russian formula of terror,” Mr Zelensky said via video link to the council chamber in New York, adding that hospitals, schools, transport infrastructure and residential areas had all been hit.
Ukraine is waiting to see “a very firm reaction” to Wednesday’s air strikes from the world, he added.
Musk sets Twitter poll for suspended accounts ‘general amnesty’
New owner Elon Musk on Wednesday polled Twitter users on whether the site should offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, using the same method he used to handle the case of former US president Donald Trump.
The move comes as Mr Musk has faced pushback that his criteria for content moderation is subject to his personal whim, with reinstatements decided for certain accounts and not others.
The poll was open until 17.46 GMT on Thursday (1.46am on Friday, Singapore time) and mimicked the strategy used just days ago for Mr Trump.
Grinding inflation clouds ‘Black Friday’ shopping bonanza
The Black Friday kickoff of the holiday shopping season is expected to bring especially deep discounts in 2022, but one challenge will be finding consumers confident enough to spend.
Grinding inflation in the world’s biggest economy in recent months has cast uncertainty over this year’s festive season, which kicks off the day after Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday.
A year ago, retailers faced product shortfalls in the wake of shipping backlogs and Covid-19-related factory closures. To avert a repeat, the industry front-loaded its holiday imports this year, leaving it vulnerable to oversupply at a time when consumers are cutting back.
Europe names world’s first disabled astronaut
The European Space Agency on Wednesday named the first ever “para-astronaut” in a major step towards allowing people with physical disabilities to work and live in space.
The 22-nation agency said it had selected former British Paralympic sprinter John McFall as part of a new generation of 17 recruits picked for astronaut training.
He will take part in a feasibility study designed to allow ESA to assess the conditions needed for people with disabilities to take part in future missions.
World Cup: Spain’s Gavi becomes youngest scorer since Pele
Spain midfielder Gavi’s goal in his team’s 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica on Wednesday made him the youngest World Cup scorer since Brazil great Pele in 1958.
Pele was 17 in Sweden when he led Brazil to their first World Cup title, scoring six goals.
Gavi, 18, also secured the game’s MVP award after becoming the youngest Spaniard to score at a World Cup, breaking the record of Cesc Fabregas who was 19 when he netted against Ukraine in the 2006 tournament.