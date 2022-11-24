While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 24

Zelensky appeals to UN Security Council over Russian strikes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday to take action to stop Russian air strikes targeting vital infrastructure that have once again plunged cities in Ukraine into darkness and cold as winter sets in.

Russia unleashed a missile barrage across Ukraine earlier in the day, forcing shutdowns of nuclear power plants and killing civilians in Kyiv.

“Today is just one day, but we have received 70 missiles. That’s the Russian formula of terror,” Mr Zelensky said via video link to the council chamber in New York, adding that hospitals, schools, transport infrastructure and residential areas had all been hit.

Ukraine is waiting to see “a very firm reaction” to Wednesday’s air strikes from the world, he added.

