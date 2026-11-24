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While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 24, 2026

Jensen Huang, Founder of NVIDIA, is broadcasted on a screen after his reinstatement at the NASDAQ MarketSite in New York City, on Nov 23.

US stocks surge as Jensen Huang returns as Nvidia CEO

US stocks surged on Nov 23, led by a big jump in the Nasdaq as Nvidia’s reinstatement of Jensen Huang as CEO drove investors back into AI-related shares after last week’s rout.

Nvidia’s shares shot up as much as 36.6% after the board returned Huang. He had resigned from the company on Nov 12 after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy.

US President Donald Trump said he secured a deal with Nvidia’s board to bring back Huang as CEO. Nvidia is widely seen as a cornerstone of the AI trade.

The news helped Wall Street recover from last week’s sharp selloff. On Nov 20, the S&P 500 and the Dow both confirmed corrections as worries mounted about the AI trade.

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US lawmakers criticise Nvidia decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO

PHOTO: REUTERS

US lawmakers from both parties offered sharp criticism on Nov 23 of Nvidia’s decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as chief executive and said Congress must pass legislation to crack down on US chip exports to China and get answers.

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, who is set to chair the Banking Committee starting in January, called the decision to reinstate Huang “reckless,” adding the board still owes Congress answers about the company’s compliance with US export controls.

The Banking Committee is responsible for approving legislation on export controls.

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NATO vows space defence after Russia nuclear satellite report

PHOTO: DAVID GUTTENFELDER/NYTIMES

NATO chief Mark Rutte said on Nov 23 the alliance would defend against threats in space when asked about German media reports that Russia may be preparing to launch a nuclear-armed satellite.

The media reports, citing unnamed German military and BND spy agency sources, said Moscow was thought to be planning such a launch in the coming weeks, giving it the capability to destroy other satellites.

Rutte, asked about the reports while visiting Berlin, vowed: “We will always make sure that we defend every inch of NATO territory, and that includes making sure that we are safe when it comes to the space element.”

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Indonesia files treason charges linked to spying on President Prabowo Subianto

PHOTO: AP

Indonesian authorities charged a former police chief and five other people with treason on Nov 23, a top detective said, in a probe that has uncovered wiretapping of President Prabowo Subianto’s telephone.

Four of them, who are current or former police officials, have already been charged in November for their alleged involvement in spying on Prabowo and other high-profile individuals.

One of those allegedly involved has been identified as Listyo Sigit Prabowo, the former police chief who was fired from his post following the investigation.

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US, Mexico, Costa Rica, Jamaica awarded 2031 Women’s World Cup, UK to host 2035 edition

PHOTO: REUTERS

FIFA approved the joint bid from the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica to host the 2031 Women’s World Cup at the governing body’s Extraordinary Congress on Nov 23, when England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales were confirmed as hosts of the 2035 tournament.

Both bids were unopposed and voted by acclamation, with FIFA limiting hosting eligibility for the 2031 tournament to member associations from Africa and CONCACAF, and the 2035 edition to associations from Africa and Europe.

The 2031 event will be the first Women’s World Cup co-hosted by four nations and the third to be staged in North America after the US hosted in 1999 and 2003, and Canada in 2015.

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