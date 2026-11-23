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While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 23, 2026

The US intelligence chief said Nvidia has been a perpetual target for people trying to illegally obtain its high-end chips.

US probing alleged Chinese spy tied to former Nvidia CEO, says intelligence chief

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton said Nvidia Corp is a perpetual target for people trying to illegally obtain its high-end chips and the US is investigating an alleged Chinese spy who had an affair with the company’s former chief executive.

“Nvidia chips, they are the jewel. They are the absolute top that everybody wants,” Clayton said Nov 22 on ABC’s This Week. “That’s why we’re focusing on this. People will do a lot, they will break the law. There are indictments already involving other companies where people have broken the law to get access to Nvidia chips.”

He said in a separate interview on CNN’s State of the Union that Attorney-General Todd Blanche has made it clear that the US is looking into Alice Huang, a former executive for Singapore-based Megaspeed International, and her company but declined to comment further.

“This is how we operate in America – to let that investigation play out,” he said on CNN. “And there is not only the DOJ investigation, but I’m sure the board of directors and Nvidia is looking into what happened. Regulatory agencies, let’s let all that play out. Let’s gather the facts.”

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Suspected Ukrainian sea drones hit Russian warship at Benghazi naval base

PHOTO: REUTERS

A suspected Ukrainian drone strike hit a Russian warship on Nov 22 at a Libyan naval base, Libyan officials said, the latest attack in the North African nation linked to the Russia-Ukraine war.

The strike at the Benghazi Naval Base in eastern Libya severely damaged the Merkury, a Russian Navy corvette, and ignited a fire at the facility, two Libyan military officials said.

They said several Ukrainian sea drones were launched at the ship from a base run by Ukrainian forces in western Libya, according to an initial investigation into the attack. At least four drones were intercepted and destroyed, while two hit the warship, they said.

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Netanyahu, Eisenkot parties end talks without deal on forming Israel government

PHOTO: EPA

The parties of caretaker Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival Gadi Eisenkot concluded a new round of talks on Nov 22 without reaching an agreement on a possible coalition government, which would require concessions from both sides.

Delegations from Eisenkot’s Yashar party and Netanyahu’s Likud met for four hours at a hotel in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv, following a first round of discussions on Nov 15.

“The latest round of coalition talks... has concluded. The two sides outlined their positions on a range of substantive issues and discussed them in detail,” the two parties said in a joint statement.

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Ten-man Manchester United hammered 4-0 by Liverpool in Pochettino debut

PHOTO: REUTERS

The scale of Mauricio Pochettino’s rebuilding job was laid bare on Nov 22 as Manchester United crashed to a 4-0 Premier League defeat at Liverpool, their first match under the Argentine unravelling within minutes.

Reduced to 10 men after eight minutes, United fell two goals behind within 13 and never recovered as Liverpool cruised to victory through goals from Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz, teenager Rio Ngumoha and Victor Munoz.

United’s nightmare start to the Pochettino era could hardly have been worse as Leny Yoro was sent off for bringing down Alexander Isak, and the visitors paid the price moments later when Szoboszlai curled home the resulting free kick.

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Carlos Alcaraz charges past world number one Alexander Zverev to clinch ATP Finals title

PHOTO: REUTERS

Carlos Alcaraz won the ATP Finals with a 6-2, 7-6 (9/7) victory over world number one Alexander Zverev in the title match in Turin on Nov 22.

After becoming the youngest man to complete a career Grand Slam at the start of the season with victory in the Australian Open, the 23-year-old has bookended an up-and-down year with a first title at the season-ending showpiece tournament.

Alongside Roger Federer, Andre Agassi and Novak Djokovic, Alcaraz now forms part of an exclusive list of men to have won all four majors and the ATP Finals.

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