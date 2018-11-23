While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 23

CIA had recording of Saudi prince demanding Jamal Khashoggi be 'silenced'

A Turkish newspaper reported on Thursday that CIA director Gina Haspel signalled to Turkish officials last month that the agency had a recording of a call in which Saudi Arabia’s crown prince gave instructions to “silence” Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Asked about the report, a Turkish official told Reuters he had no information about such a recording. Saudi Arabia has said Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had no prior knowledge of Khashoggi’s killing at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul six weeks ago.

When asked about the recording by reporters in Florida, US President Donald Trump said, “I don’t want to talk about it. You’ll have to ask them.”

The CIA declined to comment when asked about the report.

Trump hints could make first visit to Afghanistan

US President Donald Trump hinted on Thursday he may visit Afghanistan, scene of one of America’s longest wars but a country he has yet to visit almost two years into his presidency.

Delivering a Thanksgiving holiday message by teleconference to troops in Afghanistan, Trump told a US Air Force general he would see him back in the United States, before adding: “Or maybe I’ll even see you over there. You never know what’s going to happen.”

Recent US commanders-in-chief have routinely visited troops in active war zones. Trump has come under criticism for failing to do so.

Long queues form ahead of Black Friday at Robinsons

Foldable chairs, stools, picnic mats and lots of electronic gadgets were just some of the items the roughly 1,000 shoppers outside Robinsons at The Heeren had armed themselves with to survive the queue for the retail giant's annual Black Friday sale.

Mr Marcus Leong, who beat the crowd to be first in the queue on Thursday, lounged on a foldable chair with a drink holder and had with him newspapers and a Samsung tablet.

The giveaway items are the big attraction at Robinsons: Free iPhones and iPads will be given to shoppers who hit varying degrees of minimum spending while stocks last.

Giant ice sculptures brought to life with light and video in Belgium

It's sure to leave you feeling chilly: towering winged warriors, animals with ferocious faces and plants with textured leaves are among sculptures on display at an ice festival in Belgium, brought to life by lights and 3D video transformations.

The World's First Digital Ice Art Museum - in reality a giant freezer - features over 80 sculptures carved from 3,000 locally-made blocks, or 500 tonnes, of ice.

Forty artists of seven different nationalities have worked to create the exhibits.

Football: Sadio Mane signs new long-term deal with Liverpool

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has signed a new long-term contract with the Premier League giants, the club announced on Thursday.

The 26-year-old joined Jurgen Klopp's side from Southampton in June 2016, and has scored 40 goals for Liverpool, forming a deadly frontline alongside Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

"I am very happy, very happy to extend my time at Liverpool," Mane said.

