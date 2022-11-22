While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 22

Colorado Springs shooting suspect allegedly issued bomb threat in 2021
Police in Colorado Springs on Monday were expected to release more details about the weekend shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub that killed five people and injured 25 more in what rights advocates suspect was a hate crime.
Local authorities identified the suspect as Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, who was arrested last year after a nearly four-hour standoff with local sheriff’s deputies for allegedly making a bomb threat against his mother.
Multiple firearms were found at the scene of the brief but deadly nightclub attack, according to police, who said Aldrich used a “long rifle” to shoot his victims.
US calls for UN Security Council president's statement on North Korea missiles
The United States on Monday called for a United Nations Security Council presidential statement to hold North Korea accountable over its missile tests after Pyongyang launched an intercontinental ballistic missile last week capable of reaching the US mainland.
The US ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield said it was vital for the 15-member Security Council to respond with one voice and reiterated US charges that China and Russia were “emboldening” Pyongyang by blocking council action.
“These two members’ blatant obstructionism puts the Northeast Asian region, and entire world, at risk,” she told a Security Council meeting.
Small plane crashes into residential area of Colombian city: Mayor
A small plane crashed into a residential area of Colombia’s second-largest city Medellin on Monday, the mayor said, without divulging if there had been injuries or deaths.
“There has been a plane accident in the Belen Rosales sector. The full capacity of government has been activated to assist the victims,” Mayor Daniel Quintero wrote on Twitter.
His tweet accompanied a video which showed a thick plume of black smoke rising above houses, with the sound of sirens wailing as emergency vehicles rushed to the scene.
Football: Qatar announces first World Cup drugs seizure
Qatar announced Monday the first seizure of drugs during the football World Cup, including the painkiller tramadol which has been widely used in football.
Customs authorities at Hamad International Airport “foiled the smuggling” of 1,990 tramadol pills and 464.5 grammes (16.4 ounces) of hashish, according to a statement on Twitter, a day after the tournament began.
The illicit substances were found when customs officials “suspected” a passenger and inspected the luggage, the customs service said in its statement.
World Cup: 'I feel very good,' says Messi ahead of probable last tournament
Argentina captain Lionel Messi said he feels good ahead of their Group C opener against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday in what is likely to be his last World Cup.
“I feel very good physically, I think I’m in a great moment, both personally and physically and I don’t have any problems,” said Messi, who did light training away from his teammates on Saturday, told a news conference on Monday.
“I heard that they said I trained differently. It was because I had a knock but there is nothing strange (happening). It was just a precaution.”