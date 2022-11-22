While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 22

Colorado Springs shooting suspect allegedly issued bomb threat in 2021

Police in Colorado Springs on Monday were expected to release more details about the weekend shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub that killed five people and injured 25 more in what rights advocates suspect was a hate crime.

Local authorities identified the suspect as Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, who was arrested last year after a nearly four-hour standoff with local sheriff’s deputies for allegedly making a bomb threat against his mother.

Multiple firearms were found at the scene of the brief but deadly nightclub attack, according to police, who said Aldrich used a “long rifle” to shoot his victims.

