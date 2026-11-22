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While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 22, 2026

Bahrain‘s Defence Force said its air defences had intercepted a number of Iranian aerial attacks. Shrapnel from the interceptions caused material damage but no casualties, it said.

Bahrain says Iranian attack hits industrial facility

Bahrain said on Nov 21 that an Iranian attack had hit a civilian industrial facility, causing a fire but no injuries, while Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they launched a missile-and-drone attack on US military positions in the kingdom, home to the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet.

The incidents were the latest escalation of regional hostilities since the US and Israel attacked Iran in February.

Since then, Gulf Arab states have been drawn into the conflict, and there have been repeated Iranian attacks across the region.

Civil Defence teams were working to contain the fire at the industrial facility, the ministry said in a post on X. It gave no details on the location or nature of the site.

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UK man swims in Hormuz strait to highlight damage

PHOTOS: AP, PHOTO: LEWIS PUGH FOUNDATION VIA AP

A British endurance swimmer who swam in waters in the Strait of Hormuz to highlight the “devastating environmental consequences of war” on Nov 21 called for the waterway to be reopened and the pollution in it to be cleaned up.

“Oil tankers, gas carriers and other merchant ships are being attacked, day after day. The environmental consequences of this war will last for generations,” Lewis Pugh wrote in a post on his website.

Pugh, 56 and the UN Environment Programme’s “patron of the oceans”, swam in parts of the strait close to Oman’s coastline over three days in the past week to publicise his message.

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Town in southern Brazil left reeling by supercell storm

PHOTO: REUTERS

Tupancireta, a town in Brazil’s southernmost state of Rio Grande do Sul, was reeling on Nov 21 after a storm killed at least three people and damaged thousands of buildings.

Rain and wind gusts of 114kmh hit the town early on Nov 20, according to Brazil’s National Meteorological Institute (Inmet).

The state Civil Defence force said a supercell, a rare type of thunderstorm sustained by a long-lived rotating updraft, caused the extreme weather.

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Scientists report strong new evidence that specially bred mosquitoes can fend off dengue

ST FILE PHOTO

Children who lived in Brazilian neighbourhoods buzzing with a special kind of mosquito were far less likely to catch dengue or another worrisome virus, chikungunya, researchers reported on Nov 21.

The major study of more than 5,700 children in one of the world’s dengue hot spots offers new evidence that breeding mosquitoes unable to transmit these viruses can be a viable strategy rather than solely relying on pesticides and trying to avoid getting bitten.

In neighbourhoods populated by these so-called Wolbachia-carrying mosquitoes, researchers found about a 69% reduction in dengue and chikungunya infections in schoolchildren compared to similar neighbourhoods – an effect sustained even during Brazil’s severe 2024 dengue outbreak, said Sri Edupuganti, of Emory University, part of the international research team.

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Zverev to face Alcaraz in test of his No. 1 ranking

PHOTO: EPA

Alexander Zverev has faced criticism for weeks about ascending to the No. 1 ranking without beating Carlos Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner – without even facing them, actually, en route to his first two Grand Slam titles.

Well, now he’s going to get a chance to face Alcaraz on a big stage, in the championship match of the ATP Finals on Nov 22.

Zverev beat Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (0), 6-4 and Alcaraz shook off a thigh injury to rally past US Open runner-up Ben Shelton 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (1) in the Nov 21 semi-finals at the elite season-ending event for the year’s top eight players.

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