While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 22

Trump thanks Saudis for low oil prices amid uproar over killing

President Donald Trump thanked Saudi Arabia for lower oil prices one day after announcing the US will not let the murder of a journalist jeopardise relations with the kingdom.

"Oil prices getting lower. Great!" Trump said on Twitter. "Thank you to Saudi Arabia, but let's go lower!"

Trump said on Tuesday he would not let the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi jeopardise US relations with the Saudis because oil prices may rise if the partnership between the two nations breaks.

His statement drew a backlash from lawmakers in both parties who have criticised Khashoggi's murder and the crown prince's alleged role.

Counter-terrorism police investigating makeshift bombs found in London flat

British counter-terrorism police were investigating two suspected improvised explosive devices discovered in an unoccupied flat in north-west London on Wednesday.

The block of flats in Harlesden was evacuated during the operation to make the devices safe and residents have since been allowed to return, London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

The devices are undergoing forensic examination and the force's Counter Terrorism Command has launched an investigation.

Goldman Sachs sued by Abu Dhabi fund over 1MDB scandal

An Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund sued Goldman Sachs on Wednesday for allegedly conspiring against the Middle Eastern fund to further a criminal scheme by Malaysia's scandal-plagued 1MDB.

The suit, filed in a New York court on behalf of Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment Company, names Goldman Sachs as well as former Goldman officials who were charged by the US Justice Department in indictments unsealed earlier this month.

"This action seeks redress for a massive global conspiracy on the part of the defendants to defraud and injure plaintiffs," said the lawsuit, which also named former executives from IPIC and its subsidiary Aabar Investments.

Silent plane with no moving parts makes 'historic' flight

The blue glowing jets of science fiction spacecraft came a step closer to reality on Wednesday as US physicists unveiled the world's first solid-state aeroplane powered in flight by supercharged air molecules.

More than a century on from the Wright brothers' first artificial flight, scientists hailed the "historic" test of the new technology, which could eventually slash greenhouse-gas emissions from aviation.

A team of experts from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology managed to unlock a process known as electroaerodynamics, previously never seen as a plausible way to power an aircraft.

Meghan dons apron on return to community kitchen set up after London fire

Meghan Markle, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, chopped vegetables and packed food into boxes on Wednesday as she returned to a London community kitchen project formed after the Grenfell Tower fire last year in which more than 70 people died.

Markle, officially known as the Duchess of Sussex, visited the Hubb Community Kitchen to see how proceeds from a charity cookbook she backed were being used.

The project was set up by women looking for a place to prepare family meals following the June 2017 disaster.

