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While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 21, 2026

Trump, Xi agree military AI decisions should involve humans

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed humans should always be involved in military decisions that use artificial intelligence technologies, even as the two countries compete for AI supremacy, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Nov 20.

Bessent told CNBC after returning from Trump’s meeting with Xi in Shenzhen, China, that the agreement was among the major achievements of Trump’s trip to Asia.

“I think it was very important that President Trump and President Xi agreed that humans should always be involved in any military decisions that SI makes, and the SI should not be allowed to be autonomous for major military actions,” Bessent said - referring to the Trump administration’s preferred term for the technology, “super intelligence.”

Bessent said that the US-China agreement on military use of the technology, requiring human involvement and other safeguards, would not be affected by the two countries’ competition for AI supremacy. He added that US AI labs needed to maintain their technological lead as the best defence against “dangerous” Chinese AI models that are being used in cyberattacks.

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Trump says he, Putin had ‘very good’ talks on Ukraine

US President Donald Trump said on Nov 20 that he and Russian leader Vladimir Putin held “very good” talks on Ukraine during their meeting in China, but said he didn’t want to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine without a deal.

“We’re having very good talks. I think there’s a real good chance that we can get it done,” Trump said at a White House news conference after his trip to Asia, where he met with Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump spoke to Putin, whom he called a friend, separately during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in Shenzhen, China, this week.

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Wall St ends sharply lower on AI selloff

PHOTO: REUTERS

US stocks extended their rout on Nov 20, and the S&P 500 and the Dow both confirmed corrections after Anthropic’s momentous debut fell flat, exacerbating worries about the AI trade that has driven this year’s stock market rally.

All three major US equity indexes ended sharply lower.

The Dow and the S&P 500 are now more than 10% below their record closing highs, confirming both indexes have entered a correction.

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AI chatbot Claude reportedly solves math’s greatest riddle

PHOTO: REUTERS

A researcher at AI company Anthropic said on Nov 20 that he had used the firm’s Claude chatbot to prove the Riemann Hypothesis, a problem that has eluded mathematicians for more than 160 years.

First proposed by German mathematician Bernhard Riemann in 1859, the hypothesis concerns the distribution of prime numbers and is widely regarded as the most important open question in pure mathematics.

“I believe I have, working with Claude, discovered a proof of the Riemann Hypothesis,” Levent Alpoge wrote in a four-page note released on Nov 20.

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F1 agrees framework for switch to V8 engines from 2030

PHOTO: AFP

Formula One stakeholders have given the green light to a return to V8 engines from 2030, the governing FIA said on Nov 20 in what it hailed as a significant milestone towards louder and livelier racing.

The International Automobile Federation, Formula One Management, the 11 teams and power unit manufacturers agreed unanimously on a technical framework for the switch to less-complicated engines running on advanced sustainable fuels.

“The FIA presented F1 power unit regulations for introduction from 2030 with a 2.1 litre turbocharged V8 as the power unit of choice carrying over some geometrical specifics,” the governing body said in a statement ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

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