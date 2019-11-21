While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 21

US diplomat says top levels of Trump administration in on Ukraine pressure

A senior US diplomat on Wednesday described broad involvement at the upper levels of the Trump administration in a pressure campaign against Ukraine, giving testimony that for the first time put the secretary of state and vice-president at the heart of the impeachment probe against President Donald Trump.

Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the European Union, said he “followed the president’s orders” to work with Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who was pushing Ukraine to carry out two investigations that would benefit Trump politically as he runs for re-election in November 2020.

Sondland’s testimony was among the most significant in the four days of public hearings in the Democratic-led House of Representatives impeachment inquiry that has captivated Washington and threatens the presidency of Trump, a Republican.

Sondland depicted Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as engaged in the efforts to get Ukraine to carry out the investigations, including one targeting Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, and described Vice-President Mike Pence as being aware of the efforts.

Britain's Prince Andrew to step down from public duties after Epstein furore

Britain's Prince Andrew stepped down from public duties on Wednesday, saying the controversy surrounding his ill-judged association with late US financier Jeffrey Epstein had caused major disruption to the royal family's work.

Andrew, Queen Elizabeth's second son, denies an allegation that he had sex with a 17-year-old girl procured for him by his friend Epstein, who killed himself in a US prison while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

The scandal has escalated since Andrew's rambling explanations in a disastrous TV interview aired on Saturday left many viewers incredulous, and his apparent lack of compassion for Epstein's victims drew widespread condemnation.

Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi to contest Rohingya genocide case at world court

Aung San Suu Kyi will appear before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to contest a case filed by Gambia accusing Myanmar of genocide against its Rohingya Muslim minority, her government said on Wednesday.

More than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to neighbouring Bangladesh since a 2017 crackdown by Myanmar's military, which UN investigators say was carried out with "genocidal intent".

Buddhist majority Myanmar denies accusations of genocide.

David Beckham, Millie Bobby Brown call for stronger child rights

The footballer David Beckham and actor Millie Bobby Brown called for action to strengthen children's rights on Wednesday at the United Nations.

The two Unicef goodwill ambassadors headlined a summit at the UN headquarters in New York to celebrate world children's day and the 30th anniversary of the UN convention of the rights of the child.

"As leaders, as public figures, as parents and, as human beings, we must all do more to protect children's dreams," Beckham said.

Football: 'Happy' Mourinho vows to show passion, produce results at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur's new head coach Jose Mourinho promised plenty of passion on his return to club management and said one of his main priorities was putting smiles back on supporters' faces.

Spurs, who have slipped to 14th place in the Premier League after a poor start to the season, sacked Mauricio Pochettino on Tuesday before entrusting Mourinho with the task of reviving their fortunes.

"What can I promise? Passion - for my job, but also passion for my club... I couldn't be happier and if I was not as happy as I am, I wouldn't be here," Mourinho said in his first interview to the club's website.

