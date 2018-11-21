While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 21

US will stand by Saudis, even though prince may have had knowledge of killing

President Donald Trump vowed to remain a “steadfast partner” of Saudi Arabia despite saying that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman may have known about the plan to murder dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi last month.

Defying pressure from US lawmakers to impose tougher sanctions on Saudi Arabia, Trump also said he would not cancel military contracts with the kingdom.

Such a “foolish” move would only benefit Russia and China, said the US president, whom critics accuse of exaggerating the importance of those weapons sales to the American economy.

Trump said US intelligence agencies were still studying the evidence around Khashoggi’s murder inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct 2 and who planned it.

US to deport Taiwan student who threatened to shoot up school

US immigration officials were preparing on Tuesday to deport a Taiwanese exchange student who pleaded guilty to charges of threatening to shoot up the Catholic high school he attended in suburban Philadelphia.

An-Tso "Edward" Sun, 18, is being held in the Federal Detention Centre in Philadelphia, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said.

He is awaiting deportation to his native Taiwan, where his parents are prominent entertainers. He is permanently barred from re-entry.

Under-fire UN environment chief Erik Solheim resigns

UN environment chief Erik Solheim resigned after an audit questioning his huge travel expenses triggered an outcry.

The former environment minister of Norway had been at the helm of the Nairobi-based UN Environment Programme since June 2016.

A UN audit found that Solheim had spent nearly US$500,000 (S$680,000) on travel and that he claimed unjustified expenses at a time when the world body is struggling with shrinking budgets.

US issues health alert on romaine lettuce

US health officials warned consumers not to eat any romaine lettuce and to throw away any they might have in their homes, citing an outbreak of E. coli poisoning.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued the warning against all Romaine lettuce just two days before the Thanksgiving holiday, when American families gather and feast together.

"Consumers who have any type of romaine lettuce in their home should not eat it and should throw it away, even if some of it was eaten and no one has gotten sick," the CDC said, after 32 people were reported sick from E. coli poisoning in 11 states, with 13 of them hospitalised.

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown to take on bullies in new UN role

British actress Millie Bobby Brown, the teenage star of hit drama series Stranger Things, was named as the youngest-ever goodwill ambassador for the United Nations' children's agency Unicef on Tuesday, planning to address bullying and poverty.

The 14-year-old actress, who was the youngest person to make Time magazine's list of the world's 100 most influential figures, was appointed to the advocacy role at the UN headquarters to mark World Children's Day.

"It's a dream come true," Brown said in a statement.

