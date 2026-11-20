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While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 20, 2026

US President Donald Trump with Chinese President Xi Jinping before their bilateral meeting in Shenzhen on Nov 19.

Trump, Xi signal closeness in Shenzhen

From hand holding to a brief hug, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping displayed close rapport as they met for the third time this year, while seeking to sustain a fragile rapprochement despite disagreements over trade and technology.

Their hour-long meeting, held on Nov 19 on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, came against a backdrop of fresh friction over US restrictions on advanced AI chips and the abrupt resignation of Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang over a scandal with an alleged Chinese spy.

Despite the tensions, both leaders struck an upbeat tone about the direction of bilateral relations, with Xi emphasising the need to build on recent progress and manage differences, while Trump said: “As long as you and I are in charge... we are never going to have a problem.”

In his opening remarks, Xi said the two leaders had jointly explored “the right way for China and the US, as two major countries, to get along”, and relations have remained generally stable.

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Trump unveils $17b of Southeast Asia deals for US firms

PHOTO: REUTERS

US President Donald Trump announced more than US$17 billion (S$21.9 billion) in commercial deals and strategic investments for US companies in Southeast Asia, following a two-day working visit to the Philippines for the ASEAN Summit, the White House said.

The deals include Boeing and GE Aerospace finalising a US$12 billion sale of 20 Boeing 787 aircraft to Philippine Airlines, the White House said in a statement late on Nov 18.

Washington and Manila will also pursue more than US$2 billion in US financing for Philippine defence purchases, with the United States providing US$400 million to support military operations in the South China Sea, it said.

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Europe expects to join new Ukraine peace talks soon: Merz

PHOTO: REUTERS VIA AP

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Nov 19 that he expects new Ukraine peace talks will “take place soon”, with Europe now set to have a seat at the table alongside the United States, Russia and Ukraine.

Merz did not give a date and added that “we are looking for locations on neutral ground”, naming the United Arab Emirates as a possible location.

The chancellor hosted dozens of Ukrainian allies and President Volodymyr Zelensky for a “Coalition of the Willing” summit that pledged strong support for Kyiv, almost five years on since Russia’s full-scale invasion.

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4 men guilty of sex crimes against woman drugged by husband

PHOTO: AFP

Four British men were convicted on Nov 19 of raping or sexually abusing a woman who was drugged by her then-husband in a case with echoes of that of Gisele Pelicot, the French woman who became a global symbol in the fight against sexual violence.

Joanne Young, like Pelicot, decided to waive her legal right to anonymity after discovering that her husband at the time had repeatedly drugged her and advertised her for sex online to strangers over more than a decade.

Philip Young, a 50-year-old former local councillor, pleaded guilty in January to more than 50 charges against his ex-wife, including 11 counts of rape and charges relating to recording the abuse and publishing it online hundreds of times.

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Pochettino’s first training session filmed by drone

SCREENSHOT: CC OVERVIEW/YOUTUBE

All eyes were on new manager Mauricio Pochettino as he arrived at Manchester United tasked with hauling the struggling club away from the relegation zone - and on Nov 19 a drone was allegedly watching too.

The former US men’s national team coach took charge of the Premier League side this week, holding his first training session on Nov 19.

A fan claimed to have obtained a bird’s-eye view of the practice session by flying a drone over the club’s training complex, filming players as they went through drills.

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