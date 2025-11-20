While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 20, 2025

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visiting troops at a buffer zone inside Syria on Nov 19, in a photo released by his office.

Netanyahu visits Israeli troops in buffer zone in Syria

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Nov 19 visited Israeli troops deployed in a buffer zone inside Syria, calling their presence immensely important to their country’s security while drawing a sharp rebuke from Damascus and others in the region.

When Syrian president Bashar al-Assad was ousted from power in December 2024, Israel swiftly sent troops into the UN-patrolled buffer zone, which has separated Israeli and Syrian forces on the Golan Heights since 1974.

Mr Netanyahu visited a military outpost inside the zone in a trip deemed “concerning” by UN chief Antonio Guterres, and condemned by Turkey, Iran, Jordan and Algeria, among others.

“We attach immense importance to our capability here – both defensive and offensive,” Mr Netanyahu told troops, in a video of the visit released by his office.

US proposal requires Ukraine to cede land, slash army

Ukraine has received a new peace proposal from the United States, which requires Kyiv to cede land controlled by Russia and more than halve its army’s size, a senior official briefed on the proposal told AFP on Nov 19.

The plan appears to repeat Russia’s maximalist terms – demands consistently rejected by Ukraine as tantamount to capitulation.

The draft provides for “recognition of Crimea and other regions that the Russians have taken” and “reduction of the army to 400,000 personnel”, the source, who does not wish to be identified, told AFP.

Trump says US will work to end war in Sudan

US President Donald Trump said on Nov 19 he would work to help end the war in Sudan after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman asked him to get involved in the matter.

“We’ve already started working on that,” Mr Trump said at a Saudi investment conference, a day after he met with Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler at the White House.

Mr Trump told the gathering, which was attended by Prince Mohammed and his delegation, that his administration began working on the issue half an hour after the crown prince made the request during the Nov 18 meeting.

Londoners baffled by bizarre Christmas mural

PHOTO: AFP

People in London were left baffled on Nov 19 by what appeared to be a botched AI-generated Christmas mural showing a Santa-like figure with a half-orange beard and revellers with disfigured faces.

The display in posh Kingston upon Thames, in south-west London, at first glance seems to depict a jolly crowd enjoying the festive season.

But closer inspection reveals a disturbing array of figures including people with warped faces, a snowman with strange facial features, and dogs with the heads of birds all bizarrely splashing through water.

UK PM posts video to son on International Men’s Day

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer published a heartfelt video letter to his son on Nov 19 to mark International Men’s Day, telling him how proud he was of him.

In the video posted on his Instagram account, a seated Mr Starmer can be seen reading out the letter to his son, advising him to avoid listening to voices of doubt in his head.

“I do know it’s not easy growing up in this day and age,” Mr Starmer says. “I know there are pressures on young men that are difficult to talk about, and questions that frankly, are difficult to answer; questions about mental health, masculinity, social media.”